FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
6@6: Morning Beer instead of coffee & ‘Moonwalkers’
CHICAGO – Was there a time when the leader of a country wanted people to drink beer instead of coffee in the morning?. Indeed there was, even if it didn’t last for long. That topic was covered in the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday as we discussed that recommendation while also taking a look at some very interesting shoes known as “Moonwalkers.”
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Chicago?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s rare consecutive 70-degree days in November
Three consecutive 70s in November – it’s happened only 7 times in 151 years of Chicago weather records The temperature topped out at 72-degrees at Chicago’s official observation location on O’Hare Field Tuesday, and we’re forecasting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday – should this occur it will be just the 8th time in our weather records dating back to 1871. So we’re in rare meteorological territory—these are late September-level temps we’re enjoying—and in EARLY NOVEMBER!
WGNtv.com
9@9: The “Pizzadilla” and swimming polar bears
CHICAGO – A lot of people love pizza, and a lot of people love quesadillas, so why not combine them?. This idea of a “Pizzadilla” was discussed during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed this tasty idea. Along...
WGNtv.com
The List: Paul on not coddling your kid
CHICAGO – There is much debate about how much to overprotect your children as they grow, and Paul Konrad was ready to join it on Wednesday. Using some guidance from the work of Esther Wojcicki, he gave his five ways to not coddle your kids for “The List” on WGN Morning News on November 2nd.
Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
947wls.com
Did you know that there are several Mariah Carey Cookie store locations around Chicago??
We just stumbled across a cookie shop that’s named after Mariah Carey…. It’s called Mariah’s Cookies and it has locations all around Chicago including locations in Lakeview, Lombard, Morton Grove, Orland Park, Plainfield, Tinley Park, Wheeling, and Minooka. The shop sells its cookies online and offers flavors...
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
WGNtv.com
Storms brewing to our west
Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
A 460-Square-Foot, Oddly Shaped Chicago Studio Is Only Three Feet Wide at Its Narrowest Point
Sarah Crowley is an interiors, food + lifestyle photographer living in Chicago. When she's not taking pictures, Sarah is likely out and about trying new sandwiches around the city with her fiancé, Jeff. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
