This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.

2 DAYS AGO