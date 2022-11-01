Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council to host Cobb Police Chief VanHoozer
The Cobb Chamber issued the following announcement about their East Cobb Area Council’s final meeting of the year, where Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will speak:. Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County...
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather Thursday November 3
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 3, with a high near 73, and patchy morning fog. Tonight will also see overnight patchy fog after 1 a.m. but otherwise mostly clear skies and a low of around 51. What does the extended...
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
S.C. firm acquires first 55-plus community with Dallas purchase
South Carolina landlord Blaze Capital Partners purchased the 149-unit Hardy Springs active-adult community in Dallas, marking the firm’s first acquisition in the 55-plus sector. The purchase brings Blaze’s Georgia portfolio to six properties with more than 860 residences. “The market for active adult housing has grown significantly over...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
2 dead after plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have has died after a plane crashed in Alpharetta along the Big Creek Greenway, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park on approach to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Authorities said...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene...
cobbcountycourier.com
Convicted serial robber sentenced to life without parole for eight 2018 robberies in Cobb County compared at the time to “Bonnie and Clyde”
Lashumbia D. Session was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs after Session was convicted of eight counts of armed robbery. The robberies took place in Austell, Marietta and Powder Springs, and at the time of the robberies Session and accomplice...
No survivors in small plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA. Ga. — Alpharetta police confirmed that there are no survivors after a small plane crashed Monday. Officials said on Monday at 1:15pm, a Beech BE58 crashed into an area of wooded terrain near Big Creek and Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta. The flight plan indicated two people were on board, flying from Jekyll Island, Ga. to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.
cobbcountycourier.com
A local Cobb County audiologist cautions about over-the-counter hearing aids
On October 17, over-the-counter hearing aids became available from retailers. The availability was due to a change in rules from the Federal Trade Commission. Among the retailers who plan to sell the devices are Walmart, Walgreen’s, CVS and Best Buy. The Courier spoke with Dr. Erin Rellinger, an audiologist...
Newnan Times-Herald
Menk resigns from school board
With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
cobbcountycourier.com
November 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here here in Cobb County until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The high is expected to be near 72, Overnight…. Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region Nov.1 until 11 a.m. The National Weather...
Police warn of dangerous drugs after fentanyl, meth seized in Forest Park drug bust
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Multiple Clayton County police agencies and Homeland Security investigators busted seven kilograms of fentanyl, a little over 15 pounds, and more than one pound of meth at a Forest Park home. The drug bust Wednesday was part of the newly developed Criminal Apprehension and Gang...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
cobbcountycourier.com
Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region Nov.1 until 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County on Tuesday November 1 until 11 a.m. …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…. * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,
FOX Carolina
Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.
