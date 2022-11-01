With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.

