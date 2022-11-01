ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather Thursday November 3

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 3, with a high near 73, and patchy morning fog. Tonight will also see overnight patchy fog after 1 a.m. but otherwise mostly clear skies and a low of around 51. What does the extended...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

S.C. firm acquires first 55-plus community with Dallas purchase

South Carolina landlord Blaze Capital Partners purchased the 149-unit Hardy Springs active-adult community in Dallas, marking the firm’s first acquisition in the 55-plus sector. The purchase brings Blaze’s Georgia portfolio to six properties with more than 860 residences. “The market for active adult housing has grown significantly over...
DALLAS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Convicted serial robber sentenced to life without parole for eight 2018 robberies in Cobb County compared at the time to “Bonnie and Clyde”

Lashumbia D. Session was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs after Session was convicted of eight counts of armed robbery. The robberies took place in Austell, Marietta and Powder Springs, and at the time of the robberies Session and accomplice...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Menk resigns from school board

With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

November 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here here in Cobb County until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The high is expected to be near 72, Overnight…. Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region Nov.1 until 11 a.m. The National Weather...
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy