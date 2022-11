For the second straight year, Freehold Township will host the Central Group IV championship game and if Saturday’s showdown goes anything like last year’s final vs. Howell, it will be a grind. The Patriots pulled out a 1-0 victory over their Class A North division rivals in the 2021 final and this time around, it will be against a Monroe team in the sectional final round for the first time since losing to Freehold Township in Monroe in the 2015 championship game.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO