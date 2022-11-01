Read full article on original website
949wdkb.com
Accurate Towing Makes A Wish Come True At Pumpkin Fest Parade
The theme of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme this year was “Wish Upon A Pumpkin” and Accurate Towing decided to actually make a wish come true. They reached out to the “Make A Wish” foundation to see if they had any children they thought would like to ride on a float. They were introduced to Scottlyn and her mom, Mollie. Scottlyn loves Princess Elsa from “Frozen” so not only did she get to meet Elsa but, she got to spend a few hours with her. She got a makeover, got to take lots of photos, spend time with “Elsa,” and ride on a “Frozen” float made just for them! By the end of the day, they were best friends and Scottlyn’s wish came true.
Central Illinois Proud
Lacon animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers
LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Who doesn’t love adopting a pet and welcoming it into their home? The process is fun and exciting. But a local shelter wants to remind people that there’s a way to help these pets before they get adopted to their forever home. A.R.K....
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
starvedrock.media
Triple Service, Starved Rock Media Team Up Again to Comfort a Hero
Your quick action can help a current or veteran service member stay warm at home during the upcoming winter. For the fifth year, Gabe and Michelle Wade of Triple Service in Mendota are teaming up with Starved Rock Media to award a current or veteran service member a brand-new Rheem home-comfort system, complete with installation. To submit your service member, just go to Starved Rock Media's website or Triple Service's website, and tell us what makes him or her the best candidate for the new system. You can submit entries through November 14. The winner will be announced the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
25newsnow.com
Porch pirates are back, and they’re not just taking packages anymore
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Every holiday shopping season, “porch pirates” emerge as thieves stealing potentially valuable packages off the front steps after they’re delivered. Donald Ross of Peoria didn’t order anything, yet he woke up to find his porch empty. Two of his patio chairs were...
starvedrock.media
Tourism Holiday Guide Features Businesses In Utica, Ottawa And Streator
When holiday shopping, why not buy gifts that are made in Illinois. The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide. Products from 38 unique Illinois businesses are featured including ones located in Ottawa, Utica and Streator. When it comes to “Gifts for the Home”,...
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
starvedrock.media
Online Fundraiser Insuring Future Plays And Musicals At OTHS
The cost of everything is going up these days including put on high school plays. A fundraiser is underway to help support future plays and musicals at Ottawa High School. Sue Williamson and Sally Hocking Taliani are stepping away from leading the theater department after this school year. They hope to leave the department in sound financial standing.
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
Illinois Bus Crash Kills Brother, Sister
The car slammed into the back of the school bus full of elementary students.
