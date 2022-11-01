ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Honoring DJ QuickSilva

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore Native and Superstar DJ has a lot to celebrate this weekend with an official street naming ceremony and a birthday party. DJ QuickSilva joined us to share more about this honor.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood

Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Christmas tree lighting details announced

TOWSON, MD—Officials have announced details for the official 2022 Baltimore County Christmas tree lightning ceremony. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Olympian Park. The tree lighting ceremony is presented by the Towson Chamber of Commerce. Olympian Park is located at 1 W....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 10-31-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Morgan students head to US Supreme Court to support Affirmative Action. Baltimore Police say they've seen an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Maryland health officials say...
BALTIMORE, MD
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Making Black America| Baltimore Visionaries- Dr. John Sealey

Visionaries share their perspective and stories about Baltimore's racial, political, and social history in one-on-one interviews on Today With Dr. Kaye. Topics include redlining, faith and religion, politics, Pennsylvania Avenue and the Arts and Music District, racial segregation, and the struggle for civil rights. Click the audio to hear the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Oct. 26 to Nov.2

Oct. 26, 2022: university property was stolen from the Science Complex by a non-university affiliate. Oct. 28, 2022: property was stolen from a locker at West Village Commons. Nov. 1, 2022: several brick pavers were stolen from the front of Barnes Hall. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
