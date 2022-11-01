ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Seven injured in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Central Lubbock that has left multiple people injured. Just after 9 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash between an SUV and an armored bank vehicle in the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp at the intersection of Buddy Holly Ave. Police say six people suffered moderate injuries and one person is seriously injured. All were seven taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bob Mills Furniture gives back to the South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas—Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The Bob Mills 15th Anniversary will run November 4 through November 6. Customers can bring 5 cans of food into the store, and they will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase. In addition, 5 percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 6000 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bob Mills Furniture is giving back during 15th anniversary in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bob Mills Furniture announced it plans on donating to the South Plains Food Bank during its 15th Anniversary of business in Lubbock. According to a press release from Bob Mills Furniture, the event runs November 4 through November 6. Customers who bring five cans of food...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard

I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289

Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy