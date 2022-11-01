KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO