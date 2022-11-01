Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Fall Enrollment Up At IVCC
Finding a parking spot may be a little tougher these days at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. At the end of October, the school's fall enrollment was up nearly 6 percent in credit hours and up more than 4 percent in head count. To try and keep momentum going with enrollment, the college is offering $100 gift cards to students registering for spring classes by December 15th. Also tuition will be waived for anyone taking any credit hours above 15 in a semester.
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Schools Collecting Food for Pantry
When it comes to helping those in need, the students at Oglesby Public Schools are getting to work ahead of Thanksgiving. The Student Council is organizing a food drive. Students are encouraged to drop off food through next Friday, November 11, to help with the effort. Examples include cereal, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables. Soup, tuna fish, and noodles are fine, too. As are mac and cheese, spaghetti sauces, and Jello.
starvedrock.media
Tourism Holiday Guide Features Businesses In Utica, Ottawa And Streator
When holiday shopping, why not buy gifts that are made in Illinois. The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide. Products from 38 unique Illinois businesses are featured including ones located in Ottawa, Utica and Streator. When it comes to “Gifts for the Home”,...
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: The Ditch
SECOR (25 News Now) - I’m in Secor for the first time, and on this show, we know small towns deliver big flavor. A local spot here is doing just that. Matt King spent years driving trucks, but he always had a knack for cooking. So, five years ago, he opened The Ditch.
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Kept Busy Halloween Week
Peru Police have been kept busy this Halloween week. On Monday, 29-year-old Alexis Jackson of First Street was placed under arrest for domestic battery following a brief investigation. Jackson was taken to the La Salle County Jail and given a December 2nd court date. The next night, 30-year-old Daniel Lambert,...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to turn Illinois green for the week of Veterans Day
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to promote a unique way to honor those who have served our country during the week of Veterans Day. They are asking that green light bulbs be installed to shine during the week of Veterans Day which runs from November 7th to the 13th. For more information about how you can help Veterans or are a Veteran needing assistance, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
starvedrock.media
Chicago Duo Accused Of Using Fake Cash At Ottawa Businesses
Here's another case of people accused of trying to use counterfeit cash at businesses along Interstate 80 in Starved Rock Country. Officers in Ottawa were told Wednesday afternoon about a man and a woman allegedly passing counterfeit money at several businesses. Shortly after, a vehicle was pulled over in Ottawa on Columbus Street.
ngtnews.com
Lion Produces First American-Made Electric School Bus in Illinois Factory
The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus in its U.S. factory, located in Joliet, Ill. “This is a significant milestone for Lion. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend my appreciation to all...
romeoville.org
Romeoville Officially Opens New Look Lake Strini
A quarry strike, pandemic, and supply chain issues may have delayed the completion of renovations to Lake Strini, but the results were worth the wait. The official ribbon cutting of the lake, which is located within the bounds of Conservation Park (524 W. Belmont), was held this week on an unseasonably warm November day.
walls102.com
Chicago pair facing forgery charges in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – Two individuals from Chicago are facing forgery charges after reportedly passing counterfeit currency in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Department claim they stopped a vehicle carrying occupants matching a description given for two subjects allegedly passing counterfeit currency at several area businesses. Taken into custody was the driver, 28-year-old Felicia N. Smith and the passenger, 25-year-old Dwayne L. Anderson. Smith was charged with 3 counts of Forgery and Anderson was charged with 4 counts of Forgery. They were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and released with a notice to appear.
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
