Finding a parking spot may be a little tougher these days at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. At the end of October, the school's fall enrollment was up nearly 6 percent in credit hours and up more than 4 percent in head count. To try and keep momentum going with enrollment, the college is offering $100 gift cards to students registering for spring classes by December 15th. Also tuition will be waived for anyone taking any credit hours above 15 in a semester.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO