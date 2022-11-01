Man in the hospital after being shot in the arm in Southeast Fresno

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the arm in Southeast Fresno.

Around 11:15 p.m Monday, a police officer found two men arguing on Chestnut avenue.

When questioned, one of the men said he had been shot in the arm

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers later found the shooting scene on liberty and chestnut avenues.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and video surveillance to help them find the shooter.