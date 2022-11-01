Read full article on original website
Related
Father of boy, 8, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan was slammed as 'publicity hoax' by rock climbing veterans brands critics 'evil' - and argues his son's help from ropes is just 'semantics'
The father of a boy who summitted Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan has pushed back against critics who said the boy isn't really the youngest to ever climb the daunting rock face. Critics have accused Joe Baker of staging a 'publicity hoax' around the climb, saying he drummed up media attention...
ABC News
Meet the 8-year-old who just made history as the youngest to climb El Capitan
An 8-year-old boy has made history, becoming the youngest to climb and summit El Capitan, the revered rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park that's widely regarded as one of the most difficult rock formations to climb. Sam Baker, a second grader from Colorado, ascended to the top on Friday....
Witnesses deny father’s claim his eight year old climbed El Capitan: ‘A publicity hoax’
After stepping into the national spotlight, a father is facing criticism after claiming that his eight-year-old son recently became the youngest person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California – a 3,000 granite monolith known as one of the most difficult climbs in the world.Two children, aged nine and 10, were reported three years ago to have made the climb. But as the San Francisco Chronicle reported, they mostly utilised hand clamps letting them get up the cliff via a rope without touching the rock, which isn’t considered to be traditional rock climbing. Father Joe Baker...
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
California City Named One Of The 'Most Breathtaking' Places In The World
National Geographic listed the 25 most breathtaking places around the world.
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
activenorcal.com
8-Year-Old Rock Climber Becomes the Youngest to Ascend El Capitan
A brand-new rock climbing record has been set in Yosemite National Park as 8-year-old Sam Baker became the youngest person to ascend the famed 3,000-foot rock face of El Capitan. Sam began the journey on Tuesday with his father, Joe Baker, as part of a four-person team to climb the...
New Study Says We’ve Had Yosemite National Park Pegged Wrong All Along
Yellowstone National Park is the oldest national park in the country. However, Yosemite National Park is previously thought to have some incredibly ancient roots. Previously, geologists commonly placed the formation of its iconic peaks and rock walls to about 50 million years ago. However, thanks to a new method of studying rock formations, geologists have found those estimations to be drastically wrong. Instead, they now place the park’s formation as little as five to 10 million years ago.
Man's Reaction to Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park Is Incredible
Yeah we would've high-tailed it out of there.
Idiot Tourists Risk Getting Trucked by Huge Moose for a Photo at Grand Teton National Park: VIDEO
The largest members of the deer family, the moose of Grand Teton National Park are around six feet tall at the shoulder and, on average, weigh more than 1,000 pounds. Males grow massive horns that can span up to six feet across and both males and females can run at speeds exceeding 35 mph.
WATCH: California Hiker Nearly Plunges to His Death Climbing on Loose Rock
A California hiker is lucky to be alive after a loose rock during a rock climbing excursion nearly sent him plunging to his death. In the video of the scary encounter, which you can view below, we see the hiker and hear one of his companions chuckle as the former makes his way down the cliffside. Fortunately, looking back at the close call, the hiker in blue still has something to laugh about.
outdoorphotographer.com
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” –John Muir. How does one write about a national park that is so vast that 90 percent of it is accessible only by foot or horseback? I suppose the best way is to start with the 10 percent where the majority of people visit, where they can enjoy spectacular scenery from walking paths or their cars.
TikTok Star Could Be Charged After Video of Her Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon Goes Viral
"Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’ " the Grand Canyon National Park wrote alongside a screengrab of TikToker Katie Sigmond hitting a golf ball into the landmark A TikTok star is now facing serious charges after her latest viral stunt. Charges against Katie Sigmond, 19, are pending following a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon, the national park said in a statement alongside a screengrab of the clip on Facebook. "Do we really need to...
Comments / 0