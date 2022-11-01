ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team

HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Members of the local DAR chapter celebrate Family Literacy Day

CHELSEA – Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in front of the Chelsea Historical Museum to commemorate the proclamation of Nation Family Literacy Day and the dedication of a free library of books for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 1. In a Chelsea City Council on...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Public Library celebrates Day of the Dead

PELHAM – Vibrant rainbow colors were sprawled across the Pelham Public Library in celebration of the Day of the Dead. The Pelham Public Library hosted its annual Day of the Dead event on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in celebration of Latin American culture. “This event is about remembering loved ones...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000

CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Chamber to host 25th annual prayer breakfast

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber will host its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. “This year’s program, presented by Birmingham Christian Family Publications and co-hosted by Bryant Bank, Cahaba Valley Computer Services and Sawyer Solutions will feature Alan Miller, recently named President and CEO of American Village,” read a press release. “The Chamber’s “Prayer Breakfast”, held annually since 1996, offers business-people and community leaders the opportunity to come together for fellowship, while celebrating and giving thanks for all our many blessings. The program is also time to reflect on what’s truly important in life and what inspires us to make a difference in the lives of others and our communities.”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade

ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Judge Kramer swears in Last CASA volunteers

SHELBY COUNTY – After 18 years on the bench, Shelby County District Court Judge James “Jim” Kramer swore in his last Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Volunteers in a Nov. 1 ceremony. He is retiring the end of this year according to an official press release. After...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Sept. 7 through Sept. 14

The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 7 through Sept. 14. -Norma J. Jones to James G. Bunn, for $325,000, for Lot 333 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason L. Asis, for $422,000, for Lot 367 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton venue opens cabin getaway

For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
JEMISON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Art Market sets opening date

ALABASTER – The upcoming Art Market hopes to awaken creativity in Alabaster by providing classes on the arts. On Thursday, Oct. 27 a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the upcoming business, The Art Market. “We partnered with The Shelby County Chamber to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for...
ALABASTER, AL

