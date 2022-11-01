SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber will host its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. “This year’s program, presented by Birmingham Christian Family Publications and co-hosted by Bryant Bank, Cahaba Valley Computer Services and Sawyer Solutions will feature Alan Miller, recently named President and CEO of American Village,” read a press release. “The Chamber’s “Prayer Breakfast”, held annually since 1996, offers business-people and community leaders the opportunity to come together for fellowship, while celebrating and giving thanks for all our many blessings. The program is also time to reflect on what’s truly important in life and what inspires us to make a difference in the lives of others and our communities.”

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO