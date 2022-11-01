Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Monsters on Main: Columbiana’s annual Halloween event has successful turnout
COLUMBIANA – Monster Walk has become an annual tradition on Halloween, bringing together community members and families as trick-or-treaters make their way down Main Street collecting candy from various merchants downtown. The 2022 version of Monster Walk was held Monday, Oct. 31 and was a huge success, with nearly...
Shelby Reporter
First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team
HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.
Shelby Reporter
Church at Brook Hills sees large turnout at 2nd annual Trunk or Treat
NORTH SHELBY – Rain didn’t stop the Halloween festivities as children collected candy at the annual Church at Brook Hills Trunk or Treat. The second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. “It’s just our way of saying welcome to everybody in...
Shelby Reporter
Members of the local DAR chapter celebrate Family Literacy Day
CHELSEA – Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in front of the Chelsea Historical Museum to commemorate the proclamation of Nation Family Literacy Day and the dedication of a free library of books for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 1. In a Chelsea City Council on...
Birmingham CrossPlex to get family center with skating rink, jump park, arcade in 2024, Woodfin says
A family entertainment center complete with a skating rink, jump park, bowling lanes and other amenities is coming to the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday night. “I‘m excited to announce the construction of a new family fun center on the Birmingham CrossPlex property,” Woodfin tweeted. “This facility is...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library celebrates Day of the Dead
PELHAM – Vibrant rainbow colors were sprawled across the Pelham Public Library in celebration of the Day of the Dead. The Pelham Public Library hosted its annual Day of the Dead event on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in celebration of Latin American culture. “This event is about remembering loved ones...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham, Spain Park, Oak Mountain selected for 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game
MONTGOMERY – Pelham, Spain Park and Oak Mountain players were selected to represent their schools and county in the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday, Dec. 16. “We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000
CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Chamber to host 25th annual prayer breakfast
SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber will host its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. “This year’s program, presented by Birmingham Christian Family Publications and co-hosted by Bryant Bank, Cahaba Valley Computer Services and Sawyer Solutions will feature Alan Miller, recently named President and CEO of American Village,” read a press release. “The Chamber’s “Prayer Breakfast”, held annually since 1996, offers business-people and community leaders the opportunity to come together for fellowship, while celebrating and giving thanks for all our many blessings. The program is also time to reflect on what’s truly important in life and what inspires us to make a difference in the lives of others and our communities.”
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade
ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
Edgewood Presbyterian Church hosts ministries fair for LGBTQ students
Southside Faith Communities will host an Affirming Ministries Fair for Birmingham-area college students at Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Affirming Ministries Fair aims to provide students with an opportunity to meet ministers and lay people from congregations...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
Shelby Reporter
Judge Kramer swears in Last CASA volunteers
SHELBY COUNTY – After 18 years on the bench, Shelby County District Court Judge James “Jim” Kramer swore in his last Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Volunteers in a Nov. 1 ceremony. He is retiring the end of this year according to an official press release. After...
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Sept. 7 through Sept. 14
The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 7 through Sept. 14. -Norma J. Jones to James G. Bunn, for $325,000, for Lot 333 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason L. Asis, for $422,000, for Lot 367 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Art Market sets opening date
ALABASTER – The upcoming Art Market hopes to awaken creativity in Alabaster by providing classes on the arts. On Thursday, Oct. 27 a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the upcoming business, The Art Market. “We partnered with The Shelby County Chamber to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for...
