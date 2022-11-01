ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West's Latest Public Tirade Apparently Went Down At Son Saint's Soccer Game, And Another Parent Was Involved

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago
The hits just keep coming for Kanye West, who over the past few weeks has been facing the repercussions of controversial statements. The rapper lost his billionaire status after Adidas and a number of other businesses severed ties following his “White Lives Matter” fashion show drama, repeated uses of anti-Semitic rhetoric and lawsuit-sparking comments about George Floyd’s 2020 murder. After saying on social media that he’s been “beat to a pulp,” his troubles seemed to continue on a smaller scale when he was apparently involved in an argument with another parent at his son Saint’s soccer game.

TMZ obtained video that appears to show Kanye West in a heated exchange with another parent as they watched the kids’ soccer game from the sideline. The site reports that he was waving his arms around animatedly, though it wasn’t clear exactly why he was upset. A woman who was reported to be a family friend approached the “True Love” artist and said something to him before he stormed off the field. Ye reportedly took a few minutes to cool off, then returned to watch the rest of the game without incident.

Kim Kardashian, who shares 6-year-old Saint and three other children with the rapper, was also present at the game, and she did not appear to react while the heated exchange was happening. The reality star has reportedly not been speaking to her estranged husband since he began making controversial headlines again, and while the family allegedly still listens to his music, TMZ reports that the two did not interact during the soccer game. Rather, Kardashian sat in a lawn chair about 30 feet away from him, surrounded by security.

The former couple, who have been in divorce negotiations for over a year, as Kanye West seems to have trouble maintaining legal representation, have often been spotted at their children’s sporting events. In addition to Saint’s soccer games, they both attended 9-year-old daughter North’s basketball game a couple of weeks ago, but also reportedly had no contact with each other at that time.

Amid all of the controversy, Kanye West had continued to rant on Instagram about his business contracts, his recently shuttered Donda Academy, and more. However he posted on Parler (via NBC News) that he had been suspended from Instagram for 30 days — until November 29 — due to additional comments targeting the Jewish community.

As well as losing business partnerships with Vogue, Balenciaga, JP Morgan Chase and more, the rapper was escorted out of Skechers’ corporate office after arriving “unannounced and uninvited,” an incident that was mocked on SNL, The Onion and beyond. He has also been called out by a number of celebrities, who have denounced his behavior. Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM radio show that he was tired of mental illness being used as a defense for what Ye says. Kim Kardashian and the other members of her famous family were among many who released statements against hate speech and anti-Semitism.

While Kanye West has not appeared on The Kardashians this season, fans can continue to watch Kim Kardashian and sometimes their four children on new episodes of the reality show each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.

Brandon Trimble
4d ago

who cares. stop giving the guy the attention and he just might go away. one could only hope. stop giving him what he wants. he wants to be seen and and all of you are just feeding right into. he wouldn't be so popular if you stop handing him the mic. duh!!!

marge
4d ago

I’m so sick of Kanye west and his mental illness his crude and indefensible comments all actions have consequences or should be around his kids have if he won’t stop or take meds then he should not his anti semetic comments are indefensible as well if he lost all his money I would not shed one tear maybe his good buddy Candace owens will give him some of hers

Sandy Hover
3d ago

It’s kind of sad as we’re watching a person once again spiral out of control. Kanye suffers from bi-polar disorder— which can be controlled with the help of a psychiatrist, along with proper medication. Unfortunately, there are those people that suffer from mental illness who refuse to take their medication & routinely see there doctor. Evidently, Kanye is one of these people.

