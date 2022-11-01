ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

2 new Austin pizza restaurants to try this fall

Dovetail Pizza will offer pizza, pasta, salads and sides. (Courtesy Shanna Hickman) Local pizza truck will Sammataro will open its first brick-and-mortar location in December at 900 W. 10th St., Austin. Sammataro sells New York-style pies that owner Issac Flores describes as “wood fired and East Coast inspired.” It will replace 40 North, which closed in October. Sammataro’s food truck will remain open at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. www.sammataro.love.
CBS Austin

Tickets to 'Peppermint Parkway' now on sale

AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are officially on sale for Peppermint Parkway, with packages starting at $40. Peppermint Parkway is a magical one-mile holiday drive-thru at Circuit of The Americas. Anyone young and young at heart will experience a display of lights, enchanted villages, and dancing characters. There is also a Fudge Shoppe and the all-new Wonder Woods Tree Farm where you and your family can pick out a tree.
austinmonthly.com

The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022

After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Ladybug!

She's a cuddle bug and a love bug! Sweet Ladybug is looking for her forever home, and April Peiffer is here from Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this resilient Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday pet of the week!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords

Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
