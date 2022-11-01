Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
2 new Austin pizza restaurants to try this fall
Dovetail Pizza will offer pizza, pasta, salads and sides. (Courtesy Shanna Hickman) Local pizza truck will Sammataro will open its first brick-and-mortar location in December at 900 W. 10th St., Austin. Sammataro sells New York-style pies that owner Issac Flores describes as “wood fired and East Coast inspired.” It will replace 40 North, which closed in October. Sammataro’s food truck will remain open at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. www.sammataro.love.
CBS Austin
Tickets to 'Peppermint Parkway' now on sale
AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are officially on sale for Peppermint Parkway, with packages starting at $40. Peppermint Parkway is a magical one-mile holiday drive-thru at Circuit of The Americas. Anyone young and young at heart will experience a display of lights, enchanted villages, and dancing characters. There is also a Fudge Shoppe and the all-new Wonder Woods Tree Farm where you and your family can pick out a tree.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy crews transform Zilker moonlight tower into "Holiday Tree"
Austin Energy is getting into the holiday spirit. Crews spent Wednesday morning setting up the Zilker Holiday Tree. Standing at 155 feet tall, the "holiday tree" is ready to bring cheer once again. It's a process Austin Energy has done for years. "We use the same pieces and parts every...
austinmonthly.com
The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022
After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock
14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
CBS Austin
Best of the Wurst: Fun facts about Bavarian culture as we gear up for Wurstfest
Wurstfest kicks off this weekend, and in preparation we're bringing you the "Best of the Wurst" some fun facts about Bavarian culture. One thing you might see out at Wurstfest is Masskrugstemmen, a Bavarian sport that is generally played in groups. You compete by holding a 1 liter stein, of...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
Amy’s Ice Creams to Make Round Rock Debut
Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has since then expanded significantly throughout the Austin area and into two other major Texas markets—San Antonio and Houston.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Ladybug!
She's a cuddle bug and a love bug! Sweet Ladybug is looking for her forever home, and April Peiffer is here from Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this resilient Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday pet of the week!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords
Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
Buda to move to stage 2 watering restrictions on Monday
On Monday, City of Buda residents will be under stage two drought conservation measures.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
