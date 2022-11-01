ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest wins over $1M at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky person is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, over the weekend, a guest hit the progressive jackpot when they were dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow. The guest, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Museum of Illusions location to open on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new museum will open on the Las Vegas Strip featuring sights designed to dazzle and confound. The privately held Museum of Illusions announced plans to open a 15,000-square-foot space in the new retail complex 63, located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter holiday watering schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Verizon service outage fixed after disrupting 911 calls in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say an issue with Verizon Wireless has been resolved after a service outage prevented calls to 911. LVMPD sent out a notice at 2:35 a.m. saying the outage was preventing Verizon customers from dialing 911. The issue was resolved by about 5:37...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

General manager of Boulevard Mall speaks out, ensures public mall is safe

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The general manager of a Las Vegas mall speaks out after authorities executed a search warrant of several businesses. The Boulevard Mall was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday. The department said they were executing search warrants. According to Las Vegas Metro, who also assisted, there were reports of illegal goods.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
LAS VEGAS, NV

