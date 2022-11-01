Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
news3lv.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with $.70 donuts, new Tyra Banks Collab
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Las Vegas location, is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary this month. A formal celebration will be held on Monday, November 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Randy's Donuts...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $1M at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky person is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, over the weekend, a guest hit the progressive jackpot when they were dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow. The guest, who...
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Driver lineup announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of racing's biggest names will take the stage when Formula One takes over the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Alex Albon will be on the main stage at the official Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Nov. 5.
news3lv.com
Taylor Swift announces concert tour with stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift will be headlining a new tour that will make a stop in Las Vegas this spring. Swift announced her return to the road with the 27-date "Eras Tour," scheduled to begin in March. The second stop will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las...
news3lv.com
New Museum of Illusions location to open on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new museum will open on the Las Vegas Strip featuring sights designed to dazzle and confound. The privately held Museum of Illusions announced plans to open a 15,000-square-foot space in the new retail complex 63, located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Special screening of 'Stranger Things' headed to Las Vegas movie theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fans of "Stranger Things" will soon be able to enter the Upside Down via the big screen. Cinemark announced it's partnering with Netflix to host select screenings of the hit television series on "Stranger Things Day," Sunday, Nov. 6. The double feature will be presented...
news3lv.com
Winter holiday watering schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
news3lv.com
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings headed for competency evaluation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip is headed for a competency evaluation. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Yoni Barrios, 32, was bound over to Clark County District Court on Monday regarding competency.
news3lv.com
WEATHER! Snow returns to mountains outside Las Vegas with cold, wet weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Snow is back on the mountains outside Las Vegas thanks to some cold, wet weather Thursday. Web cameras showed Lee Canyon with plenty of fresh powder at its chair lift. A spokesperson says the resort got nearly 4 inches of snow overnight. Southern Nevada woke...
news3lv.com
Verizon service outage fixed after disrupting 911 calls in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say an issue with Verizon Wireless has been resolved after a service outage prevented calls to 911. LVMPD sent out a notice at 2:35 a.m. saying the outage was preventing Verizon customers from dialing 911. The issue was resolved by about 5:37...
news3lv.com
Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
news3lv.com
General manager of Boulevard Mall speaks out, ensures public mall is safe
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The general manager of a Las Vegas mall speaks out after authorities executed a search warrant of several businesses. The Boulevard Mall was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday. The department said they were executing search warrants. According to Las Vegas Metro, who also assisted, there were reports of illegal goods.
news3lv.com
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
news3lv.com
4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
