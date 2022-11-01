Read full article on original website
How 7 People With Diabetes Manage Their Blood Sugar
If only there existed a simple set of rules for managing blood sugar when you have Type 2 diabetes—it would be the most-requested pamphlet in a doctor’s office. Instead, as many people find, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for the millions of Americans with the condition. It takes time and effort to discover what works best, and the right combination will differ for everyone.
Healthline
Low-Carb Diet May Help People with Pre-Diabetes Lower Their Blood Sugar Without Meds
A new study found people who followed a low-carb diet for six months saw a drop in blood sugar levels. Around 37 million Americans have diabetes, of which 90–95% of cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the. . , where blood glucose levels are elevated but not high...
Healthline
Understanding Your A1C: Frequently Asked Questions for Better Diabetes Management
The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.
MedicalXpress
Personalized kidney screening for people with type 1 diabetes could reduce costs, detect disease earlier
Taking a personalized approach to kidney disease screening for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease (CKD) goes undetected, according to a new analysis performed by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group. The finding, published in Diabetes Care, provides the...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Top gastroenterologists gave a glowing review of new weight loss drugs, and ranked them in order of effectiveness
New medical guidelines have been published that strongly recommend certain weight loss drugs. The researchers ranked the drugs, with semaglutide (aka Wegovy) coming out top. Study author Perica Davitkov told Insider he was surprised by how well the drugs work. The American Gastroenterological Association has for the first time released...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
Medical News Today
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
Leading causes of osteoporosis, preventive measures
(WWLP) – Loss of bone density can lead to broken bones and other injuries, and it is not just an issue that affects older people. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle, so brittle that a fall, or even mild stresses such as bending or coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the loss of old bone.
WebMD
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Your Heart
When you think of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), back pain is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But heart disease -- an umbrella term for several types of heart conditions -- should be on your radar, too. Research suggests AS raises your risk for heart disease and stroke by...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
EverydayHealth.com
New Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of Weight Loss Drugs to Treat Obesity
Today the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines that strongly recommend, for the first time, the long-term use of four approved anti-obesity medications for adult patients who haven’t been able to successfully lose weight through lifestyle changes alone. The new recommendations will be published in the November 2022 issue of Gastroenterology.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes Diet Chart Plan – Best Indian Diabetic Meal Chart
To understand what type of food a diabetic patient should consume for better health it is important to understand diabetes and its relation to food. Only when a person understands all the above-mentioned concepts then it would help them follow a diet plan to improve their health. Understanding diabetes. Diabetes...
cohaitungchi.com
Benefits of Olive Oil For Diabetes Patients
Olive oil is liquid fat that is obtained from olives, a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is obtained by pressing whole olives and is commonly used in cooking. Olive oil is basically monounsaturated fat. The best type of olive oil is extra virgin olive oil and like all fats, it is made up of fatty acids, mostly oleic acid, at a rate of 55-83%. It also contains 36 known phenolic compounds- which are various compounds that have beneficial effects on our health.
cohaitungchi.com
The 101 on Blood Sugar Supplements & the Best Vitamins for Diabetes
Let’s review what the best vitamins for diabetes are and the ones that aren’t worth your money. Can someone with diabetes take supplements to lower blood sugar?. What supplements are bad for blood sugar balance or diabetes?. Can vitamins make your blood sugar go up?. Do effective blood...
