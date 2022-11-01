ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments

Jeff Woods
2d ago

It’s a waste of time..obama would like to think he is all that but, it’s just his ego that can’t handle the fact that no one cares about what he has to say..

Reply(9)
74
Az Conservative
2d ago

Here's What We Know - Democrats are desperate. We know they only know how to wreck things, not build things. They are useless. Need I go on ?

Reply(8)
55
Michael H Matheny
2d ago

It will be.........a compelling speech........complete with.........many........pauses........to make......Obama sound.........like........he knows.......what he's..........talking about

Reply
35
 

