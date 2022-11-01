ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police on scene of wrong way crash on 215 at Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a wrong-way crash on the northbound 215 at Cheyenne Avenue. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Cheyenne, according to Nevada State Police. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of stabbing stepson multiple times

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing his stepson multiple times, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, was booked on Monday, Oct. 31, on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

