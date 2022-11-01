Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Evidence in former Las Vegas-area elected official’s murder case includes video of attack
Evidence shown to a grand jury in the murder case against a former Clark County public official includes video police said is Robert Telles waiting for investigative reporter Jeff German outside of his home.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
news3lv.com
Police on scene of wrong way crash on 215 at Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a wrong-way crash on the northbound 215 at Cheyenne Avenue. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Cheyenne, according to Nevada State Police. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
news3lv.com
Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
news3lv.com
Suspect booked for murder after man shot to death in parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a suspect has been identified and booked on a murder charge after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in the northeast Las Vegas valley last month. Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already in custody on an unrelated charge, Las...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of stabbing stepson multiple times
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing his stepson multiple times, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, was booked on Monday, Oct. 31, on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider accused of speeding, flipping off Las Vegas police identified
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The motorcycle rider accused of speeding at 115 MPH and flipping off police last week has been identified. Police say David Kartes is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident on October 26. A police report details the pursuit, which ended...
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
