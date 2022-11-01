ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce admits he hates playing Patriots because of their fans

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost for Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the No. 87 on the back of his jersey. When speaking on “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he hated playing against the Patriots because of the fans “heckling” his mother—not the Rob Gronkowski comparisons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football

Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.
TAMPA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His 2 Main Priorities Following His Divorce

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially filed for divorce. They both released statements confirming that news. During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his personal life. Although this can't be an easy time for Brady, he made it abundantly clear that his...
NBC Connecticut

Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Connecticut

Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works

Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Connecticut

Mattress Mack Opens Invitation to Eagles Fans for Texans TNF Game in Houston

Mattress Mack opens invitation to Eagles fans for Texans TNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jim McIngvale, known as Mattress Mack for his furniture retail chain, is taking the phrase “let bygone be bygones” to another level. The 71-year-old Houston businessman and Astros superfan stands to...
HOUSTON, TX

