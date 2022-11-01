Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Travis Kelce admits he hates playing Patriots because of their fans
It’s safe to say there’s no love lost for Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the No. 87 on the back of his jersey. When speaking on “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he hated playing against the Patriots because of the fans “heckling” his mother—not the Rob Gronkowski comparisons.
How did Tom Brady spend his weekend? Helping Hurricane Ian victims in this way.
In the wake of public announcing he and his wife of 13 years, model Gisele Bundchen, are getting a divorce, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent part of his weekend delivering food to Hurricane Ian victims, according to reports.
Flying solo: Tom Brady attends Robert Kraft's wedding without Gisele, then alone to Pittsburgh for Bucs game
Tom Brady continues to brave things alone, as he attended the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg solo without his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, amid rumors of divorce.
Popculture
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football
Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
Tom Brady Reveals His 2 Main Priorities Following His Divorce
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially filed for divorce. They both released statements confirming that news. During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his personal life. Although this can't be an easy time for Brady, he made it abundantly clear that his...
NBC Connecticut
Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Connecticut
Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works
Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Connecticut
Mattress Mack Opens Invitation to Eagles Fans for Texans TNF Game in Houston
Mattress Mack opens invitation to Eagles fans for Texans TNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jim McIngvale, known as Mattress Mack for his furniture retail chain, is taking the phrase “let bygone be bygones” to another level. The 71-year-old Houston businessman and Astros superfan stands to...
