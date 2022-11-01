It’s safe to say there’s no love lost for Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the No. 87 on the back of his jersey. When speaking on “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he hated playing against the Patriots because of the fans “heckling” his mother—not the Rob Gronkowski comparisons.

