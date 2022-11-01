Read full article on original website
verywellmind.com
How to Respect Other People's Boundaries
Have you ever coaxed a friend to drink even if they didn’t really want to? Or interrupted your partner while they were on a work call? Or texted a co-worker after hours? If so, you may have made them uncomfortable and crossed a boundary, even if you didn’t necessarily mean to.
verywellmind.com
What Is Excessive Sleeping?
Research shows that around 20% of adults in the United States experience excessive sleepiness to the point that it affects their daily functioning. Excessive daytime sleepiness most commonly occurs in older people, teenagers, and people who work shifts. If you’ve been experiencing symptoms of excessive sleepiness, that could be your body’s way of telling you that you are not getting enough sleep.
verywellmind.com
What Happens When You Have an Out-of-Body Experience?
We usually experience our conscious selves as located within our bodies, but when you have an out-of-body experience it feels like your conscious self is separate and outside of your physical body. Out-of-body experiences are associated with a number of factors, including near-death experiences, sleep, and medical conditions like migraines...
