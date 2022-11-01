ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

South Carolina hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Car Crashes into Upstate Business

An OSHA investigation after a man's disappearance revealed multiple safety violations at a Spartanburg County recycling plant. Spartanburg County Coroner is investigating the death of inmate, Ronald Watkins. There are no signs of foul play. Coroner is still awaiting lab results. What's new? 11/1. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County plans to create a Mental Health Court after receiving grant

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County received a grant for a Mental Health Court, according to County Administrator Rusty Burns. “It will establish a special session of court and if you have mental health issues the goal is not to put you there and then send you to jail cause nothing good is gonna happen there but to find a path that you can be diverted to, with supervision, to help you get the help you need with mental health issues,” Burns said.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Technology and law enforcement coming together in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is one the largest law enforcement agencies in the state, with nearly 500 employees, now they’re welcoming a new member to their team, the drone. Anderson county deputies say it’s a normal day for them, getting called to a car accident, a chase, or a shooting. Recently, […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
myclintonnews.com

THE Fight in Laurens County

PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy