OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
South Carolina hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good
A nighttime shelter in Spartanburg closed its doors Monday.
Anderson Co. works to keep mentally ill offenders out of jail using new grant
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that they were recently awarded a grant to create a court to work to keep mentally ill offenders away from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs. Officials said the $354,131 grant came from the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program,...
New task force in Oconee Co. addresses declining farmland
When you’re eating food, do you think about where it comes from?
Car Crashes into Upstate Business
Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
Anderson County Council approves architect for new detention center design
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved a resolution to accept a $40,000 PARD grant that will be used for improvements at Hurricane Spring Park, hired a design architect for the new county detention center and approved several fee in lieu agreements for capital investment in the county. Chairman...
Coroner investigating death of inmate at Spartanburg County jail
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate died at the county detention center early Tuesday morning. Ronald Edward Watkins, 54, was pronounced dead at 2:37 a.m. He was from Mill Springs in North Carolina. His cause of death has not yet been released,...
Technology and law enforcement coming together in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is one the largest law enforcement agencies in the state, with nearly 500 employees, now they’re welcoming a new member to their team, the drone. Anderson county deputies say it’s a normal day for them, getting called to a car accident, a chase, or a shooting. Recently, […]
THE Fight in Laurens County
PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
