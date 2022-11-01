ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Governor Asa Hutchinson to expand Arkansas ARHOME program with Life360 services

By Alex Kienlen, Miriam Battles
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Regm_0iuUUOFH00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas residents could soon have increased access to health care in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the expansion of the state’s ARHOME Medicaid program Tuesday with the addition of Life360 to the program.

The $16 million expansion, funded primarily through federal aid, will provide expanded health care through rural hospitals.

Hutchinson said that the LIFE360 funding is on an 80/20 basis, with the share for Arkansas being funded by $3.2 million drawn from the state’s general fund.

The expansion was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) the day the governor announced the expansion.

“These Life360 HOMEs are a critical component of the ARHOME program, and the additional services and supports that they will make available to Arkansans across this state have the potential to make a profound impact on the health of our citizens,” Hutchinson said. “Thank you to our federal partners and the teams at the Arkansas Department of Human Services for making this program a reality. I am eager to see the positive outcomes it will bring when it is fully implemented.”

The governor outlined that the program’s emphasis will be on high-risk communities, including high-risk pregnancies, young people, veterans or people just released from prison who will need mental health services.

The program’s outreach will be primarily through rural hospitals, Hutchinson added.

High-risk pregnancy services include care up to 24 months after birth, Hutchinson said, noting that 12,500 women in ARHOME were diagnosed with high-risk pregnancies in 2021.

Other than pregnancy and child care, the program’s mental health outreach will be for young people being released from foster care who are 19 to 27 years old, as well as formerly incarcerated individuals who are 19 to 24 years old. The program will also provide support for veterans 19 to 30 years old.

A growing number in the state need mental health services, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson emphasized that covering these groups is ultimately a money-saving prospect for the state since less healthy outcomes increase the cost of care over the long term.

Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me program, ARHOME, was put in place on Jan. 1, replacing the Arkansas Works program. It uses Medicaid funds to purchase health insurance for its clients, with premiums based on income. Income below the federal poverty level of $12,800 per year removes the premium requirement.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Hutchinson announces expansion to Rural Health Services with ARHOME Medicaid Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2022, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the Centers approved Arkansas’s request for the Life360 HOMES amendment of Medicare and Medicaid Services. ARHOME replaced Arkansas Works earlier this year, offering health care coverage for eligible Arkansans. According to a release, Life 360 HOMES will address challenges, including individuals with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Secretary of State releases early voting reports for NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released the statistical report for early voting in the state. Viewers can see the early voting results for Northeast Louisiana in the table below. Parish Votes Caldwell 940 Catahoula 997 Concordia 1,781 East Carroll 865 Franklin 2,009 Jackson 1,759 LaSalle 1,366 Lincoln 3,541 Madison […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the […]
ARIZONA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

DOJ warns the public about voter fraud ahead of midterm elections

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls that also includes voter fraud. Although voter fraud is not prevalent here in Northeast Louisiana it can create problems for a fair and honest election. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Cowboy Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay, Raeleigh Mobley, and Debi Faulk with Cowboy Church join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Bonnie, Raeleigh, and Debi share with Ashley and viewers details about their barrel run. For more information on this event, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Louisiana […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner rejoins Ashley Doughty in the studio for another segment of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner. Kerry discusses the burn bans still in place as well as fruit trees. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MacKenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the Urban League of Louisiana a $5.7 million gift, the largest donation in the agency’s 84-year history. The Urban League of Louisiana, founded in 1938, hosts a variety of programs covering youth education, economic development and policy. With the gift from Scott, the agency plans to expand […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy