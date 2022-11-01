Read full article on original website
NY1
Adirondack rail trail takes shape with first segment
Construction of the first segment of the multi-use Adirondack Rail Trail path has been started between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the state's North Country region, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced. The 34-mile trail is part of the first of three phases of construction that is converting...
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
WCAX
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington

Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom. "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign begins.
Wow! 1 NYSP Helicopter Airlifts 2 Separate Hikers on the Same Day
It was a busy day for these first responders, but that's why they're there to protect hikers exploring the great outdoors. 911 Dispatch wasn't called just once, but twice recently to help hikers stranded up in Essex County. As a popular hiking spot at any time of the year, there are always rangers and police on stand-by in case of an emergency.
WCAX
UVM basketball programs host media day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After yet another conference championship on the men’s side and the best women’s season in more than a decade, both UVM basketball programs are getting set for the start of their regular seasons next week. Tuesday was UVM basketball media day at Patrick, a...
WCAX
Businesses host job fairs as winter months approach
Businesses host job fairs as winter months approach

Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace.
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont's new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem's Statehouse supermajority?.
WCAX
Cannabis in the classroom teaches students about industry
Cannabis in the classroom teaches students about industry

From the postal service to the slopes, job fairs are happening all over Vermont and New England. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights. Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
mychamplainvalley.com
A Colchester Farm Market ends their fall season
Sam Mazza’s Farm Market is wrapping up the end of their fall season. The Farm Market’s corn-maze closed down on November 1. “The month of October is so busy between the corn maze and how many people visit us to play the game or do the hayride, it’s just an exciting time,” says Melissa Mazza.
sbmonthly.com
New Technology & Old-Fashioned Service
For more than 60 years, there has been a gas station on U.S. Avenue in Plattsburgh caring for drivers and their vehicles. The company’s core values have always been about providing a positive customer experience. In 1960 Jim Dubrey Sr. purchased the station. He had served in the motor...
WCAX
Burlington voters to consider $165M school bond measure
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just under a week until election day, Burlington school officials are encouraging voters to sign off on a $165 million bond measure to replace the Burlington High School. BHS was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination, sparking a statewide conversation and new...
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
WCAX
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
WCAX
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter

The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn't just for cars anymore, it's now part of the city's renewable energy transformation.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast

Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth.
