Ridley and the forbidden Chocolate BarS.Finch-Gerner. We all love it, it's decadent, smooth and rich flavor could bring some of us to our knees. There are days I would probably kill for a piece of it and the darker the better. Unfortunately my dog takes a bit after me and he too would do just about anything to get his mouth on a piece of this forbidden food. What am I talking about? Chocolate... I learned the hard way years ago that chocolate is toxic to dogs, and depending on the type and amount of chocolate consumed and the weight of your dog, it could cause an immediate trip to the vets.

