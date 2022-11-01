Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Delish
Frozen Hot Chocolate
If you're all about the famous frozen hot chocolate but don't feel like making the trip all the way to New York City, we have the best solution right here. This frozen hot chocolate recipe is the easiest chocolatey dessert when you want something simple, fast and still impressive. Festive enough to be a winter dessert but refreshing enough to sip on during hot summer days, this is a year-round favorite.
Valerie Bertinelli’s Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts Make for a Light and Delicious Thanksgiving Day Breakfast
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween has come and gone and now it’s time to turn our attention to Thanksgiving. The dinner menu may be the most important part of Thanksgiving Day, but what will you eat in the morning to hold you over until dinner? Valerie Bertinelli’s baked pumpkin doughnuts are the perfect treat to keep your stomach from growling while you prepare the biggest meal of the year. “It can’t be fall without some pumpkin fun!” Bertinelli’s October Instagram post reads. “My ‘Baked Pumpkin...
Upside-Down Bacon Cornbread is a delicious twist for Thanksgiving
Demetra Overton shared her upside down bacon cornbread recipe that's a perfect side for Thanksgiving.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Chestnut Cake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray. Combine chocolate morsels and hot coffee in a medium bowl; let stand for 2 minutes and then stir until chocolate is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in eggs, oil, sour cream, and vanilla until smooth.
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Spicy crab dip, a tailgating or party time treat
We are in now in the heart of football season with the holidays right around the corner and this spicy crab dip recipe is the perfect tailgate or party time treat. It is absolutely delicious and so quick and easy to make that you will have your friends and family asking for more by the end of the game.
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Holiday chocolate graham crackers
Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself! The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of...
Dunkin’ releases ‘Box O’ Chocolates’ and new hot chocolate bombs
This year, Dunkin' and Frankford Candy have created five new limited-edition treats that will be hitting store shelves in November.
Chocolate and Dogs - Try this instead! Bonus Dog Friendly Recipe
Ridley and the forbidden Chocolate BarS.Finch-Gerner. We all love it, it's decadent, smooth and rich flavor could bring some of us to our knees. There are days I would probably kill for a piece of it and the darker the better. Unfortunately my dog takes a bit after me and he too would do just about anything to get his mouth on a piece of this forbidden food. What am I talking about? Chocolate... I learned the hard way years ago that chocolate is toxic to dogs, and depending on the type and amount of chocolate consumed and the weight of your dog, it could cause an immediate trip to the vets.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake
This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1...
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Cold Raffaello Cake
Raffaello is my favorite Italian cookies because I really like the combination of coconut, white cream, and hazelnuts. But, I found Raffaello Summer For You candies, which Ferrero made with whole almond inside (instead of the whole hazelnut) and they are simply delicious! So, I decided to include these tiny treats in my creamy cold cake recipe.
Celebrity Parents Visiting Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards With Their Kids in 2022: See the Fall Photos
Fall is in the air! Celebrities including Raven Gates and Sutton Foster are getting into the autumn spirit — and bringing their kids along for the ride. Once the leaves start to change color it’s time to head to the pumpkin patch, which is exactly what Colleen Ballinger did. “We took about 500 photos at […]
