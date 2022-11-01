Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain expected tonight
Light rain passes through this morning and steadier rain will press into the area tonight. Tune in for your full forecast on Action News.
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Warnings For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.
Election leaders prepare for snow in Sierra Nevada region
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Election leaders in the Sierra Nevada region are creating plans to make sure residents can get their ballots in on election day with snow in the forecast for higher elevations. El Dorado County is working closely with the sheriff’s office, roads department and PG&E...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Major Winter Storm Hits Sunday Afternoon
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Sunday afternoon until late Tuesday night, warning residents of Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches here in the valley, and 1 to 3 feet in higher elevations west of Highway 395.
Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow
(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Storm coming: Light rain Saturday in Auburn will turn heavier late Sunday
Auburn received a mere sample size this week of a bigger storm that’s due to arrive later Sunday and hang around well into next week. Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the Auburn area Saturday evening and overnight, with “just a couple of inches” of snow at the highest elevations.
GV Wire
California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area
PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Accident Near Placerville Results in Injuries
Injury Reported in Logging Truck Accident on Winding Way. An overturned logging truck accident caused injuries in a rollover that occurred on November 1 at Grizzly Flats southeast of Placerville. The collision occurred on Winding Way at Capps Crossing around 12:24 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 28: Strange visitors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 28. October 28. Outta gas.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0