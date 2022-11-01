Read full article on original website
This Bride Found A Vintage Azzaro Wedding Dress Identical To A Ball Gown Worn By Sophia Loren In 1979
“I had this sense about it,” says Chloe Kernaghan of the vintage Azzaro gown she wore on her wedding day in New York. The white dress with sheer balloon sleeves first caught her eye as she browsed the Shrimpton Couture website, and when founder Cherie Balch posted a photo of none other than Sophia Loren wearing the black version to a ball in Monaco back in 1979, the bride-to-be knew for certain it was The One.
Supermodel Helena Christensen’s Secrets To Success
Tell me where to find unique furniture. Bella Freud’s Je T’aime Jane. Try Oslo Coffee, The Elk and Via Carota in the West Village. Bornholm, the most magical island. Do you have any tips for styling a fail-safe party look?. I love a silk Notes du Nord dress...
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Katie Holmes Swaps Khaite’s Double Cashmere For Full-Look Leather
Katie Holmes’s recent style signatures – insouciant wide-leg trousers, look-at-me zebra stripe boots, figure-hugging ruched dresses and that internet-crashing cashmere bralette and peekaboo cardigan – have a common thread. Since 2019, the NYC style icon has been infatuated by the ultra-luxe designs of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein.
Behind The Scenes Of The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever London Premiere With Lupita, Michaela And Letitia
Even without the prodigious talents of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to dominate the box office when it hits cinemas on 11 November – with the late Oscar nominee’s spirit readily apparent throughout the two hour and 41 minute film. As Lupita Nyong’o – who appears as Nakia, a Wakandan spy – told Vogue in October, “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick, but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss.”
Jurnee Smollett Masters Barbiecore Trend in Slit Skirt & Thigh-High Boots at FWRD and David Koma’s Intimate Dinner
Jurnee Smollett joined David Koma on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of his first exclusive collection for FWRD. The luxury online retailer hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the partnership and his return to the West Coast after three years. The former “Full House” actress wore a bright pink monochrome ensemble embracing the Barbiecore trend. Smollett’s tube top peeked through her sheer knit sweater. She paired the top with a fitted midi skirt that featured a high slit which was detailed with ruffled lining that cascaded to the floor. To accessorize, Smollett added a set of multi-toned rings with a gold...
Yasmin Finney: Inside My Miu Miu Handbag | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Yasmin Finney. Heartstopper & Doctor Who actress Yasmin Finney reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside her quilted Miu Miu handbag. The most unexpected item? Yasmin’s Attitude Pride Icon award. “Obviously I don’t carry this around all the time, just in the times where I need a little bit of motivation,” says the British Vogue December 2022 cover star. “It wasn’t just a win for me. It was a win for the whole community in the sense that we are being seen”.
“I Felt Like An Empress”: Jourdan Dunn’s Black Panther Premiere Look Was Inspired By The Spirit Of Wakanda
Stylist Justin Hamilton was “trying to find a moment that was major enough” for his client, Jourdan Dunn, to wear a floor-sweeping lemon-yellow gown from Standing Ground’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The London premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was exactly the right occasion. “I love this dress’s modern minimalist glamour – it’s slinky and sensual, and I love how the jersey clings to the body – and it also feels powerful.” The trailblazing British model will soon make her acting debut in ITV’s new series Riches, so Justin was “very excited to present Jourdan the actor” at the premiere.
Letitia Wright’s Look For The Wakanda Forever Premiere Featured Hundreds Of Crystals And A Cartier Panthère Ring
The entire cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has delivered head-turning fashion at the press junkets and red-carpet appearances for the film thus far – and last night’s London premiere did not disappoint. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther franchise, served a truly mesmerising look, curated by her stylist Shiona Turini.
Meet Jules Rodriguez: The Latina Influencer You Should Know About
Jules Rodriguez is a Latina influencer who consistently records successes at juggling multiple projects. As a woman of many talents, Jules’ work life consists of running her sustainable and eco-friendly marketplace buildtoblossom.com. From clothing and accessories to lifestyle and spirituality products, buildtoblossom.com is your one-stop shop for eco-friendly everyday necessities.
Inside Sienna Miller’s Boho Boot Collection
On a recent outing in New York, Sienna Miller made the most of her collection of coveted boho boots, strutting out in a pair of lace-up camel Chloé numbers that she previously wore to a press junket way back in 2009, while promoting G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. It’s not just those boots that deserve a second look. Miller’s collection is brimming with knockout styles that spell out comfort, relaxed chic and hippy-trail cool, whether she’s wading through mud at Glastonbury or pounding the streets of Manhattan. Put your own feet up and peruse her exceptional archive.
You Can Now Buy Victoria Beckham’s Mother-Of-The-Groom Slip Dress
Victoria Beckham designed a special lace-trim slip dress to wear to her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, realised in a breathtaking silver fabric that evoked the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Seven months on from the young couple’s grand Palm Beach nuptials, VB took to Instagram to announce that a limited number of the Studio 54-inspired dresses will be put into production, available exclusively at her dedicated e-commerce site and Dover Street flagship.
Hailey’s New Red-Carpet Style Is All About Minimalism
The spring/summer 2023 runways delivered plenty of palate-cleansing fashion, and Hailey Bieber clearly paid attention. The Rhode founder has shunned maximalism in favour of clean lines, championing simple body-skimming silhouettes that make a quiet statement, of late. Take the long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown she wore to the WSJ Innovator...
