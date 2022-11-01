Even without the prodigious talents of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to dominate the box office when it hits cinemas on 11 November – with the late Oscar nominee’s spirit readily apparent throughout the two hour and 41 minute film. As Lupita Nyong’o – who appears as Nakia, a Wakandan spy – told Vogue in October, “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick, but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss.”

