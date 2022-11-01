ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City officer negligent in crash that killed bicyclist, suit claims

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
 5 days ago
An Atlantic City police officer’s negligence behind the wheel caused the death of a bicyclist last year, a lawsuit filed last month claims.

Everett Stern, 63, died a week after he was struck while riding across Arkansas Avenue on June 18, 2021.

A preliminary investigation found that Officer Ahmed Waqar was responding to a routine call for service in a marked patrol vehicle with no lights or siren activated when the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m.

Waqar was traveling north on Arkansas Avenue, and Stern was headed east on Arctic when his bicycle collided with the driver’s side of the police vehicle, the report says.

But the suit, filed by family member Andria Stern last month, claims that Waqar “negligently, carelessly and recklessly operated his vehicle by failing to observe Stern crossing the street, causing his vehicle to strike Stern and knock him to the ground,” which resulted in Stern’s injuries and ultimate death.

The suit also names the city and Police Department, along with 10 not-yet-named John Does and 10 unknown corporations.

The filing by Essex County attorney Adam Epstein asks for several items, including all medical reports and records of the defendants, Waqar’s driver’s license, complete employment file, cell phone records, and any correspondence the defendants had with witnesses or other entities.

It also asks for “all documents relating to any investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and/or Atlantic City Police Department regarding the (crash).”

The incident is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, as required when a police officer is involved.

The Attorney General’s Office released video last year as part of the investigation into the crash. The case still has not been presented to a grand jury, who would decide whether charges are warranted.

The video appears to be taken from White House Black Market on The Walk.

It shows the light on Arkansas change to green before Stern enters the crosswalk from the right on Arctic Avenue.

Cars go through as he passes by them before running into the the police car, which immediately stops partway into Arctic Avenue.

BreakingAC

