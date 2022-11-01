ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabizwire.com

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.

Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

Obituaries 11-2-2022

Spencer Spivey, Sr., Rev. Joel Mayfield, Phyllis Nichols, Richard “Bubba” McClellan, Jr., Steven Jones, Tillman “Tim” Galloway, Jr., Vennie Davis, Dana Stevens, Ernie Ray Allen, Roy Nelson, Russell Smith. Russell Smith. Russell Reid Smith of Pelzer, 52, husband of Sharon Diane Vinson Smith, passed away Tuesday,...
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

Voters go the polls Tuesday (Nov. 8) for Midterm Election

Voters have local and state candidates to decide on in the Midterm General Election next Tuesday, Nov. 8. On the state level – Incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette are on the Republican ticket and are facing challenges by Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge on the Libertarian Part and Joe Cunningham and Talley Parham Casey on the Democratic Ticket.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

