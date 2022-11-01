Read full article on original website
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NYC wastewater testing finds presence of polio linked to strain that paralyzed man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wastewater surveillance in 13 counties in New York, including nearby Brooklyn and Queens, found 8% of samples tested positive for the same strain of poliovirus that paralyzed a Rockland County man. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collected 1,076 wastewater samples between March...
Staten Island nursing home’s water systems test positive for Legionella, says state Health Dept.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One person tested positive for Legionellosis, a disease caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria, at Eger Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Egbertville after water tests at the facility found high levels of the bacterium. The building water systems at 110 Meisner Ave. — an...
More than 1,000 doctors-in-training at Bronx hospital announce unionization
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center on April 24, 2020. The new unionization movement began during the pandemic's first wave, when medical residents struggled to obtain enough protective equipment. More than 65% of the doctors-in-training at Montefiore have pledged their support for the union, giving them a strong majority, organizers said. [ more › ]
hivplusmag.com
Arthur Ashe Foundation Wants Every Person of Color to Know Their HIV Status
The New York-based Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health and Florida-based health care nonprofit IMG Helps recently formed a partnership to reach people of color and those in underserved communities so they can be fully aware of their HIV status. Together, AAIUH and IMGH will focus on education, sexual wellness,...
NBC New York
4 Million NYC Workers Will Now See How Much Jobs Pay Before They Apply—Here's What to Know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
brickunderground.com
What Millennial renters want: Online rent payments, credit reporting, points, and Le Creuset cookware is nice too
Millennials are finding it much tougher to move from renter to homeowner than previous generations, especially in expensive New York City. But as the largest living generation in the U.S., their challenges are also driving change and having a transformative impact on how you rent. It makes sense that this...
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings
A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
airwaysmag.com
Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York
DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
How To Purchase 10 Trips On AirTrain in New York For Only $25.00: A Step-By-Step Guide
When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey increased the rate of using the AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from $7.75 to $8.00 back in January of 2022, that meant that another 25 cents would come out of your pocket or purse every time you used it between the airport itself and two stations: Howard Beach and Jamaica…
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
bkreader.com
Maimonides Health Airlifted a New MRI Machine into Midwood Hospital Following Expansion Announcement
Maimonides Health — the largest healthcare system in Brooklyn — has announced that major modernizations and expansions are happening at Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, located in Brooklyn. The announced improvements are occurring as a result of a new partnership between Maimonides Health and MMCH that was made official...
CONFIRMED DEAD: Body of NYPD gone missing while vacationing in Guyana found
Officials in Guyana confirmed on Wednesday that an NYPD officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in the waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil on Sunday.
