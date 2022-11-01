ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
PIX11

NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
Gothamist

More than 1,000 doctors-in-training at Bronx hospital announce unionization

Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center on April 24, 2020. The new unionization movement began during the pandemic's first wave, when medical residents struggled to obtain enough protective equipment. More than 65% of the doctors-in-training at Montefiore have pledged their support for the union, giving them a strong majority, organizers said. [ more › ]
CBS Miami

Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings

A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
Reyin Jasmine

Time Is Not Real In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
airwaysmag.com

Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
