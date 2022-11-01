Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Tough Florida A&M team stands in Southern's way of bouncing back from Jackson State loss
The two-team mountain stood out the moment the Southern football schedule was set. The best teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division — Jackson State and Florida A&M in back-to-back road games — have been waiting, and Southern is in desperate need of a split after last week's 35-0 loss to the Tigers.
brproud.com
Tigers Host Langston Thursday in Final Exhibition
BATON ROUGE – No. 14 LSU will take the PMAC floor Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in an exhibition against Langston in the Tigers’ final tune-up before the official start of the season next Monday. Thursday’s matchup against Langston is free for fans to attend. The game will...
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Breaking: LSU Secures Commitment From 4-Star OL DJ Chester
Chester, one of the top uncommitted players left in the 2023 class, pledges to the Tigers and provides additional depth up front.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?
After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
brproud.com
Denham Springs High to play first game at newly renovated stadium Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The community of Denham Springs has been in eager anticipation of the recently renovated athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School (DSHS). The result of the rebuilding efforts have been a long time coming. It’s something locals have been waiting for ever since a tax...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
brproud.com
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week’s football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to keep Friday’s game in Bogalusa. According to a Facebook post from Bogalusa High School, officials...
West Side Journal
Panthers host Istrouma for senior night Thursday
Brusly’s regular season concludes Thursday night at home against Istrouma for senior night. Istrouma enters the game with a 4-4 record overall and a 3-4 mark in district play. The Indians are coming off a 29-6 loss to St. Michael last week. “First thing that jumps out with Istrouma...
themiamihurricane.com
Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter
Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
Baton Rouge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
brproud.com
Motorcycle crashes into tree on LSU campus, 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency services are responding to a crash on the campus of LSU on Thursday afternoon. According to EMS, a motorcycle crashed into a tree near Thomas Boyd hall on LSU’s campus. One person has been taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at the time.
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
famunews.com
City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming
South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
brproud.com
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct....
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Southern Digest
Decades of Trimming and Achieving: SULC honors Longtime Barber, Irvin, Sr.
The Southern University Student BAR Association Diversity Committee presented the “Creating a More Respectful World” award to Robert J. Irvin, Sr., a barber for 58 years of service. Irvin Sr. along with his wife, three children and siblings are all alumni of Southern University. Mr. Irvin is the...
