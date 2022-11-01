ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer, son of longtime Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38

By Kylee Bond, Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Saints organization, Adam Zimmer passed away at the age of 38. Details on how he died were not disclosed.

Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana

Zimmer began his NFL coaching career in New Orleans in 2006, working as an assistant linebackers coach. In his final year, he helped lead the Saints to their first and only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Zimmer would then leave for another coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining his father, longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s, staff from 2014 up until earlier this year. He most recently was working as an offensive analyst with the Cincinnati Bengals up until his death.

“Adam was knowledgeable, hard-working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach,” the Saints organization said in a statement from the NFL. “His efforts as a member of the coaching staff, first as a defensive assistant and then as assistant linebackers coach in 2009, were important to this football team, as it built up quickly to reach a championship level.”

