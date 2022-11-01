Read full article on original website
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Grab that shaker of pumpkin spice from the cupboard and make this easy pumpkin bread. Calling for just 10 ingredients, this tender loaf is versatile and not overly sweet. It makes a perfect autumnal gift or a simple breakfast or snack with a cup of tea. Better yet, make this pumpkin bread to use in this (Pumpkin Bread Trifle with Pepita Streusel) for a stunning and satisfying dessert. If you’ve run out of pumpkin pie spice, make your own by mixing a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon with a couple teaspoons each of ground ginger and nutmeg, and about a teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice.
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones
These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Pretzel Cake
If there’s one thing that almost everyone in my family agrees on it’s the yumminess of foods that combine sweet and salty flavors. And, peanut butter-filled pretzels happen to be a favorite around here. That’s what makes this peanut butter pretzel cake a real winner. If you’ve love a salty pretzel combined with sweet, peanut butter frosting then this is the cake for you.
recipesgram.com
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
The Daily South
Pumpkin Chess Pie
Every year, you make a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, and at this point, you could probably make one in your sleep. This year, try a fun spin on the fall favorite with our Pumpkin Chess Pie. Made from a handful of pantry ingredients, like evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, and pumpkin...
Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow Recipe
Puppy chow, reindeer chow, muddy buddies, the list of names for this yummy treat goes on and on! Whatever you call it, it is a classic and crowd pleaser! Below is the recipe for how I like to make my Peanut Butter Cup Puppy Chow. Leave a comment letting me know what you like to call it and what candy you like to add in!
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
recipesgram.com
French Silk Dream Brownies
I really like brownies! The ideal breakfast for me is a cup of tea and a piece of brownie. It relaxes me and gives me energy. And I mean – who doesn’t like French silk pie! So, I turned this classic dessert into fudgy brownies topped with a chocolate mousse and cream. Here is the French silk brownies recipe:
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
cohaitungchi.com
Lunch Smoothie Recipe for the 17 Day Diet
You are reading: 17 day diet smoothie recipes | Lunch Smoothie Recipe for the 17 Day Diet. Dr. Moreno has now included the optional Transitional Day Fast as part of the diet to help you burn more fat. Here is the lunch smoothie recipe for the 17 Day Diet. If...
Outside Online
Overnight Oat Bake with Cherries and Almonds
Portable and calorically dense, the energy bar is an essential pick-me-up for hikers and other outdoor adventurers. Emma Zimmerman, cookbook author and cofounder of Hayden Flour Mills in Queen Creek, Arizona, often takes her homemade version on backpacking trips in the saguaro-spiked Superstition Mountains. It’s filled with heart-healthy oatmeal and vitamin- and mineral-rich fruits and nuts. And unlike many store-bought bars, it feels like a soft brownie.—Rachel Ng.
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
butterwithasideofbread.com
MARSHMALLOW PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARK
Marshmallow Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark is made with only 3 ingredients in just a few minutes. Simple chocolate candy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for parties and gift giving. Sometimes you need to make a treat very quickly! This chocolate bark recipe is a favorite in...
Stone Fruit Pie
1 cup fresh or frozen pitted tart cherries, thawed. 1 tablespoon plus 1 cup all-purpose flour, divided. In a small bowl, combine the cherries, nectarine, apricots, sugar, cornstarch, 1 tablespoon flour and cinnamon; set aside. In another bowl, combine salt and remaining flour; cut in 6 tablespoons butter until crumbly....
Daily Free Press
Chronicles of a Picky Eater: Hummus
Have you ever met someone who has never eaten hummus? Growing up with hummus packed as a snack in my school lunch most days, I thought this was a food everyone has eaten at least once. That was until I met Ed. If you’re new, Ed is a close friend of mine and a widely-known picky eater, whose palette I’m helping expand. To my utter surprise, Ed had never once eaten hummus in any form or food combination.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE BUNDT CAKE
Caramel Apple Bundt Cake made from scratch with fresh apples and a simple caramel glaze. Delicious bundt cake recipe that is perfect for fall. This simple cake recipe is sweet, moist and absolutely delicious. Simple apple cake recipe that is made completely from scratch with diced Granny Smith apples and few other basic ingredients. The whole cake is topped with a simple “caramel” glaze made with butter, brown sugar and milk. Top each slice with some extra glaze and a little bit of whipped cream and you have the perfect fall dessert!
