Related
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Concert to Feature George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker
An all-star group of singers from country music and beyond will gather to pay tribute to the work of the great Loretta Lynn at an upcoming televised event. “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30, and includes performances by George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker. Presented commercial-free by CMT and Sandbox Productions, the event will serve as a public memorial service for Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Other performers and guests include Lynn’s sister Crystal...
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
George Strait Absolutely Crushes A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
From one country icon to another. George Strait honored the late, great Loretta Lynn with an incredible performance of her very first #1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta...
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Chicks, “Goodbye Earl,” and the Story of Women in Country Music
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 76 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks.
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Allison Russell Releases Music Video For "You're Not Alone" Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nearly three months ago, GRAMMY-nominated artist Allison Russell and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile joined forces to release an eye-opening track titled, "You're Not Alone." The empowering track highlights the "power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community." Not only do the two hitmakers intertwine their critically acclaimed vocals to drive the essential message, but they deliver a refreshing sound that the country community has been longing for.
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member
Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute
Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
Loretta Lynn honored by CMT: Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile perform in star-studded tribute
Loretta Lynn's legacy in country music was honored by CMT with a 90-minute special with performances by Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile and Keith Urban.
Experience True Love With “Look Heart, No Hands” By Randy Travis
“Look Heart, No Hands” is a song recorded by Randy Travis and written by Russell Smith and Trey Bruce. The song was released in November 1992. It is one of the songs that is included in his Greatest Hits, Volume Two compilation. Travis rendered the song beautifully that it became a number 1 hit during the early part of 1993. Additionally, it stayed at the top of the Billboard country singles charts for two weeks.
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens Lead 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees
Vince Gill, Ray Stevens and Marty Stuart are among the country artists and behind-the-scenes movers and shakers who will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2022. The Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville revealed its 2022 inductees on Friday (Oct. 28). Gill and Stevens will be inducted as solo artists along with "American Pie" hitmaker Don McLean, while Stuart is set for induction alongside his Fabulous Superlatives, who include Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan and Mick Conley.
