NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Through its game changing social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s has committed to creating brighter futures through bold representation for all. In support of youth empowerment, a guiding principle of this mission, Macy’s will launch a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) to serve young people through the power of mentorship, creating a path for future success and impact that lasts a lifetime. This holiday season, Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to help fuel these life-changing mentoring experiences by donating online at macys.com, or rounding up purchases in-store (up to $.99) from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 24. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005646/en/ Macy’s to launch multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)

