ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marine General Appeals for ‘Record-Breaking Year’ for Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary.

Marines Loading Truck with Gifts(via NewsUSA) The Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 at the helm of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who asked Major Hendricks to deliver some handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need. When he could not find such an agency, Diane encouraged her husband to “start one.” That year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his local Reserve unit collected more than 5,000 toys to deliver to children in need in the Los Angeles area -- conducting the first Toys for Tots campaign.
WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
The Associated Press

Macy's to Launch Multi-Year Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America This Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Through its game changing social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s has committed to creating brighter futures through bold representation for all. In support of youth empowerment, a guiding principle of this mission, Macy’s will launch a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) to serve young people through the power of mentorship, creating a path for future success and impact that lasts a lifetime. This holiday season, Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to help fuel these life-changing mentoring experiences by donating online at macys.com, or rounding up purchases in-store (up to $.99) from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 24. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005646/en/ Macy’s to launch multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)
Cheryl E Preston

Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas

Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.
The Associated Press

Tailored Brands Announces $1 Million Donation Across Multiple Organizations in Honor of U.S. Veterans

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- In honor of Veterans Day, Tailored Brands announces its annual contribution to Veterans organizations in support of individuals and military families who have served our country. Beginning November 1, customers at Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G store locations will be invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution at checkout. Tailored Brands will match customers’ contributions up to $1M. The combined donation amount will be shared amongst four Veterans’ nonprofits selected by Tailored Brands for providing a range of services that address the different and equally vital needs of the Veteran community. In...
Muscle And Fitness

Rob Wilkins Wants His Fellow Veterans to Stay Fit to Serve

You may know the Honorable Rob Wilkins as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition or as the Senior Military Editor for Muscle & Fitness. Aside from those positions, Wilkins is also a proud father, husband, and 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force. While others may separate service to country and personal fitness, Wilkins has found the two to intertwine throughout his life.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy