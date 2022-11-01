A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Read full article on original website
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes
Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
Bubba Watson Says He Was “Paid Behind Closed Doors” to Play PGA Tour Events
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson told ESPN that he was paid to show up at particular PGA Tour events, a practice that violates Tour
Pro labels LIV Golf's Patrick Reed "deranged" after American seeks $1bn payout
Eddie Pepperell labelled LIV Golf's Patrick Reed potentially "the most deranged individual on the planet" after news broke the American filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the media, taking his claims to $1bn. In case the news passed you by, Reed's attorney Larry Klayman announced earlier in the week...
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
Collin Morikawa FUMING after Trevor Immelman's comments about PGA Tour career
Collin Morikawa was fuming during his post-round interview at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after being told what commentator Trevor Immelman had to say about his golf career thus far. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis was speaking to Morikawa moments after the two-time major champion signed for a third-round...
Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.
Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
Jon Rahm sets up Meal Train for Max and Lacey Homa after the birth of their son, understands the pains of being a Tour Dad
On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …
Donald Trump praises Saudi Arabia, slams PGA Tour at final LIV Golf event in Miami
Former President Donald Trump is playing host to another LIV Golf event this week. Trump played in a pro-am on Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf season finale at his Trump National Doral course in Miami, playing nine holes with Brooks Koepka and then nine holes with Sergio Garcia. It...
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join. More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, he devoted his life to golf...
This PGA Tour pro made a hole-in-one at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and had no clue it went in
Greyson Sigg had a unique first ace on the PGA Tour experience Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Sigg, who struggled out of the gate with two bogeys on his first two holes on day three at El Cameleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, made birdie on three of his last six holes on the front nine to turn with a 1-under 35.
Bernhard Langer is golf's ageless wonder doing well on PGA Tour Champions
Langer won $10.76 million in three decades on the PGA Tour. Since joining the Tour Champions, he has won 43 times and $33.33 million.
WWT Championship at Mayakoba: Russell Henley leads by three shots after second round
For the second day running, Henley piled up eight birdies without a bogey in a round of 63. At 16 under for the tournament, he has established a cushion over both Sam Ryder and day one leader Will Gordon, who are tied for second at 13 under. Henley started his...
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
Dow Finsterwald, who won 1958 PGA Championship, dead at 93
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dow Finsterwald, who won the 1958 PGA Championship when the major golf tournament switched from match play to stroke play, died Friday. He was 93. Finsterwald died at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, his son told the Golf Channel. Dow Finsterwald Jr. said his father died peacefully in his sleep, according to The Associated Press.
College golfer scores first ace on one of the most iconic par 3s in the world
Pick any of the most famous par-3 holes in the world. Augusta National No. 12. Pebble Beach No. 7. TPC Sawgrass No. 17. The Postage Stamp eighth at Royal Troon. If you could make the first hole-in-one of your life at any of them, which would you choose?. We don’t...
