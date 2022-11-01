A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …

2 DAYS AGO