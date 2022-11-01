ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

By Stephen Hennessey
Golf Digest
 5 days ago
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale

Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Golf Channel

Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes

Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa FUMING after Trevor Immelman's comments about PGA Tour career

Collin Morikawa was fuming during his post-round interview at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after being told what commentator Trevor Immelman had to say about his golf career thus far. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis was speaking to Morikawa moments after the two-time major champion signed for a third-round...
Robb Report

Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.

Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm sets up Meal Train for Max and Lacey Homa after the birth of their son, understands the pains of being a Tour Dad

On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This PGA Tour pro made a hole-in-one at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and had no clue it went in

Greyson Sigg had a unique first ace on the PGA Tour experience Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Sigg, who struggled out of the gate with two bogeys on his first two holes on day three at El Cameleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, made birdie on three of his last six holes on the front nine to turn with a 1-under 35.
960 The Ref

Dow Finsterwald, who won 1958 PGA Championship, dead at 93

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dow Finsterwald, who won the 1958 PGA Championship when the major golf tournament switched from match play to stroke play, died Friday. He was 93. Finsterwald died at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, his son told the Golf Channel. Dow Finsterwald Jr. said his father died peacefully in his sleep, according to The Associated Press.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

