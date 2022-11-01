ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton’s pioneer cabin: Historian shares new details on its origins

Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location

Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday. “Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport

Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!

The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month

The MetroParks Ice Rink will soon welcome back guests for another fun season of ice skating at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink with views of the Great Miami River will open Friday, Nov. 25. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

We Care Arts names new executive director

We Care Arts, a non-profit organization serving the greater Miami Valley for 39 years, has selected Catherine (Katie) L. Neubert as its executive director. An experienced non-profit leader, Neubert has previously worked with such organizations as SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Prevent Blindness, Handbell Musicians of America, and Medito Foundation. “I’m...
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Hikers help remove invasive plants to clear path for new trail

Hiking and helping go hand-in-hand on the trail for the Dayton Hikers. “The Dayton Hikers group is getting involved to ‘pay our trail dues,’” founder Andy Niekamp said. “We want to help build the new Spotted Turtle Trail and help the wetlands flourish by removing invasive plant species.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Warm, breezy today ahead of windy, rainy Saturday

It will be warm, partly cloudy and breezy today before an incoming low-pressure system brings rain and gusty winds for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 75 degrees today. Overnight, it will be breezy still, and clouds will gradually increase for mostly cloudy...
WILMINGTON, OH

