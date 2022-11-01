Read full article on original website
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel
Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
dayton.com
Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton
As we countdown to the Dayton Holiday Festival, there’s still plenty to do and see in downtown Dayton. From art, dance, music and film to drink specials and shopping deals, there’s a little something for the whole family. November’s First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs...
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
Hamilton’s pioneer cabin: Historian shares new details on its origins
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
dayton.com
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of Lights
The Cincinnati Zoo has erected a 24-foot tall statue of Fiona, its popular hippo, at the main entrance for those who attend the PNC Festival of Lights to see. The decoration is an 8-foot wide nutcracker and Chad Yelton, the zoo’s vice president, called it “truly unique.”. it...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
dayton.com
Sweet! Grandpa Joe’s candy shop teases Springfield location
Grandpa Joe’s – a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts – is coming to Springfield, business leaders announced Friday. “Get ready Springfield, we’re proud to announce that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will soon be open in Downtown Springfield (and when we say soon, we mean really soon),” the business announced in a Facebook post.
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Families in Northwest Dayton need our help!
The Hope Center for Families was created with the mission of equipping individuals, children, and families in Northwest Dayton and the surrounding area with the resources, tools, and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency through a four-pillar pathway approach – Education, Economic Mobility, Health & Well-Being and Community. A number of...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month
The MetroParks Ice Rink will soon welcome back guests for another fun season of ice skating at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink with views of the Great Miami River will open Friday, Nov. 25. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone...
dayton.com
The Classic Rock Experience in Middletown to benefit Ohio safety council
The Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio will celebrate its 75th year anniversary with a fundraising concert featuring The Classic Rock Experience at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday evening. “We’re trying to empower the people. So many times, we think of police and fire to keep us safe, but really,...
dayton.com
We Care Arts names new executive director
We Care Arts, a non-profit organization serving the greater Miami Valley for 39 years, has selected Catherine (Katie) L. Neubert as its executive director. An experienced non-profit leader, Neubert has previously worked with such organizations as SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Prevent Blindness, Handbell Musicians of America, and Medito Foundation. “I’m...
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
dayton.com
Local rowers bring home 2022 world championship medals, including gold
Coming home with multiple medal finishes in the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals ― including a gold medal — U.S. Rowing head coach Marc Oria said the experience “was insane.”. The team came home with medals in the men’s, junior men’s, and junior...
dayton.com
Cedarville communication students rally for professor in need of a new kidney
CEDARVILLE — A group of students at Cedarville University have taken to social media to help one of their professors have a new chance at life. The student group, called Deep Calls for Life, has the goal of helping Senior Communication Professor Chuck Elliott find a kidney donor, after his health began failing last year.
dayton.com
Dayton Hikers help remove invasive plants to clear path for new trail
Hiking and helping go hand-in-hand on the trail for the Dayton Hikers. “The Dayton Hikers group is getting involved to ‘pay our trail dues,’” founder Andy Niekamp said. “We want to help build the new Spotted Turtle Trail and help the wetlands flourish by removing invasive plant species.”
dayton.com
Warm, breezy today ahead of windy, rainy Saturday
It will be warm, partly cloudy and breezy today before an incoming low-pressure system brings rain and gusty winds for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 75 degrees today. Overnight, it will be breezy still, and clouds will gradually increase for mostly cloudy...
