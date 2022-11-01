ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Orangetheory Fitness coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick. The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hersheypark selling pieces of wood of former Wildcat roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is letting guests own a piece of coaster history. According to a Facebook post from the park, 160 pieces of wood from the former Wildcat coaster are available for purchase at Hersheypark Supply Co, which is the gift shop located outside the park. The...
HERSHEY, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital nurse honored with Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022

WellSpan Health registered nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022. The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale. Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala on Oct. 28 among other nominees and winners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New ‘contemporary’ Chuck E. Cheese coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly remodeled Harrisburg area Chuck E. Cheese is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, 2022, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. The newly renovated space will still be located at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. According to the company,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
abc27.com

Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee

A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark announces ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ as Wildcat replacement

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildcat is back, and is seeking revenge. After months of speculation on social media, Hersheypark announced Wednesday what will replace the former Wildcat roller coaster. According to a press release, Hersheypark announced that Wildcat’s Revenge will open in the Summer of 2023, and replace the...
HERSHEY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)

A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
QUARRYVILLE, PA

