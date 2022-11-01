Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
abc27.com
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a new Orangetheory Fitness facility off the Carlisle Pike has officially begun, according to Orangetheory Studio Manger, John Kulick. The new, approximately 3,000 square foot facility, is set to open its doors by the end of this year or early next year, but...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
Construction begins on new 46,963-square-foot early childhood learning center in Harrisburg
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new early childhood learning center in Harrisburg. Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is building a new facility at North Sixth and Muench streets. The 46,963-square-foot center will have more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor play area and two on-site community...
abc27.com
Hersheypark selling pieces of wood of former Wildcat roller coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is letting guests own a piece of coaster history. According to a Facebook post from the park, 160 pieces of wood from the former Wildcat coaster are available for purchase at Hersheypark Supply Co, which is the gift shop located outside the park. The...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring
When Thomas Zimmerman Jr. was planning to retire, he and his wife wanted to do to something to give back to the community. They knew it would be veteran-related because Zimmerman’s father was a World War II veteran. Zimmerman realized there were veterans that were struggling and needed help.
wellspan.org
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital nurse honored with Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022
WellSpan Health registered nurse Shawna Meckley has been selected as a recipient of the Nightingale Award of Pennsylvania for 2022. The award recognizes exceptional nurses who emulate the dedication, spirit and tenacity of Florence Nightingale. Meckley won the prestigious award for her clinical practice as a registered nurse at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and was honored at the awards gala on Oct. 28 among other nominees and winners.
lebtown.com
Yelp says the Corvette Grille is the best dive bar in PA. What do you think?
Pennsylvania is arguably one of the best states for dive bars in the country. Would you have guessed that, according to Yelp, the Commonwealth’s finest dive bar offering is right here in Lebanon County?. You can help LebTown grow. If you rely on us for your Lebanon County news,...
abc27.com
New ‘contemporary’ Chuck E. Cheese coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly remodeled Harrisburg area Chuck E. Cheese is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, 2022, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. The newly renovated space will still be located at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. According to the company,...
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
abc27.com
Hershey Gardens announces 2022 holiday experiences
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced its holiday activities and experiences for the 2022 holiday season. According to a release, the gardens welcome the holiday season with a festive exhibit of decorated Christmas trees, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, children’s crafts, and more. As...
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
abc27.com
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
WGAL
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
abc27.com
Hersheypark announces ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ as Wildcat replacement
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildcat is back, and is seeking revenge. After months of speculation on social media, Hersheypark announced Wednesday what will replace the former Wildcat roller coaster. According to a press release, Hersheypark announced that Wildcat’s Revenge will open in the Summer of 2023, and replace the...
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a grand reopening. The...
Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)
A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
abc27.com
Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
