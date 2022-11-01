Read full article on original website
State of Oregon surpasses House America goals to re-house hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and create more than 250 homes with supportive services
SALEM, Ore. — The State of Oregon met the commitments it announced in August when it joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s House America initiative to address the nation’s homelessness crisis. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) committed to re-housing 3,500 people by the year’s end and with the work of local partners more than 4,300 individuals were re-housed. Local housing leaders also helped meet the goal of funding the creation of 214 permanent supportive homes for individuals and families experiencing chronic homelessness by the end of 2022, with 255 in the pipeline.
November 2022
(Salem) – The annual open enrollment period for health coverage begins Nov. 1. Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the […]
State Senator Schoesler says state needs to do more to help stores combat retail crime
WA ranks second in nation in per capita amount of stolen items. RITZVILLE… State government, including the Legislature, needs to do more to help combat the increase in retail crime in Washington, says 9th District state Sen. Mark Schoesler. “While we’ve seen a spike in many areas of crime,...
WDFW News Release: WDFW seeks public comment on proposed land acquisitions
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors. The proposal includes about 12,500 acres in total with acquisitions in Asotin, Clallam, Clark,...
WDFW News Release: Razor clam digs on coastal beaches postponed until further notice due to spike in marine toxins
OLYMPIA – The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice, and includes digs from Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid...
“Meanwhile, Florida continues to Florida …”
Apparently a tent flying through the air is nothing unusual in Iona, Florida. WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt shared the hilarious photos of the floating tent to his Facebook and sparked a meme-worthy conversation. “HOW CRAZY IS THIS?!” he captioned the post. “Large tent spotted randomly floating high in the sky...
Suspect in Custody Following Road Rage Shooting
Parkdale, Ore. – A suspect is in custody following a shooting that took place near Parkdale on the evening of October 31st, 2022. Dowen Jones, of Rufus, Oregon, was lodged at the Northern Oregon Corrections (NORCOR) facility on multiple counts, including Attempted Murder. At approximately 8:43 P.M. on October...
