Porterville Recorder
Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters
PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is...
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Holger Rune, Denmark, def. Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Men's Doubles. Championship. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, 7-6 (5),...
