Read full article on original website
Related
wlen.com
Lenawee County Voters to Help Decide Congressional Rep. and State Senators on Nov. 8th
Adrian, MI – It will be a packed ballot on the 8th for Lenawee County voters, with decisions to make up and down the board, including our Representative in Congress and State Senators. For congressional representative in Michigan’s 5th District, Republican Tim Walberg is running against Democrat Bart Goldberg,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
wtvbam.com
No changes in Branch County polling location for next Tuesday’s election
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters who choose to cast their ballots in person in next Tuesday’s General Election can do so at their usual locations. Voters in all four City of Coldwater wards will go to the Dearth Community Center. City of Bronson voters will...
Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real
A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate last week with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must have been "totally made up" by the GOP nominee for governor. He was skeptical of her story...
wlen.com
Associated Charites Continues to Renovate Building After August Fire
Adrian, MI – The Associated Charities of Lenawee County suffered a fire at their building in Adrian near the end of August…during their back-to-school giveaway…and their Executive Director had an update for WLEN last week. Delight Creech talked to WLEN’s Dale Gaertner on Thursday about the progress...
wlen.com
Recipients of 2022 Norma Dell “Courage to Care” Award Announced
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Continuum of Care will be hosting an event as part of Homeless Awareness Month… and at that time they will present the Norma Dell ‘Courage to Care’ Award for 2022. The award recognizes the efforts of an individual, couple or...
WKHM
Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality
Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Sheriff’s office searching for wallaby running free in Monroe County
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an exotic wallaby they say is running free in Bedford Township.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo auditor suspended for 30 days, councilmember raises motion to recall council president
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed at the same meeting.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Dept. on Aging Seeking Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Adults in Need
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Department on Aging is seeking local people willing to volunteer as drivers to deliver meals to older adults in need. Volunteers are needed in Adrian and Tecumseh each Monday thru Friday, with meals going out at approximately 10:45 am and averaging 90 minutes in delivery time.
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
wlen.com
Madison School District Announces Hiring of Resource Officer
Madison Twp., MI – The Madison School District has announced the hiring of a school resource officer. A post on the district’s social media said that, in partnership with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, they have hired John Birdwell as their full time school resource officer. Tune...
hillsdale.edu
Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community
The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
thevillagereporter.com
October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2022, with October 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 120 (177); domestic 21 (11), civil 14 (9), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 72 (143), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,828.50 ($18,244.35).
Tecumseh Public Schools asks voters for $88M in two proposals
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools is asking voters for $88 million through two proposals on the ballot on Nov. 8. The first proposal, a $75 million renewal, failed in the 2022 primary election. "We were real careful after that to ask the community what it was in the...
Comments / 0