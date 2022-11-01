ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Related
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real

A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate last week with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must have been "totally made up" by the GOP nominee for governor. He was skeptical of her story...
DEARBORN, MI
wlen.com

Associated Charites Continues to Renovate Building After August Fire

Adrian, MI – The Associated Charities of Lenawee County suffered a fire at their building in Adrian near the end of August…during their back-to-school giveaway…and their Executive Director had an update for WLEN last week. Delight Creech talked to WLEN’s Dale Gaertner on Thursday about the progress...
ADRIAN, MI
WKHM

Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality

Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
JACKSON, MI
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Madison School District Announces Hiring of Resource Officer

Madison Twp., MI – The Madison School District has announced the hiring of a school resource officer. A post on the district’s social media said that, in partnership with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, they have hired John Birdwell as their full time school resource officer. Tune...
MADISON, PA
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community

The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
HILLSDALE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

October Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2022, with October 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 120 (177); domestic 21 (11), civil 14 (9), criminal 10 (11), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 72 (143), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,828.50 ($18,244.35).

