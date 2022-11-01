Read full article on original website
Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Mothers in the east react to a new RSV vaccine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it is set to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an RSV vaccine for newborns. Farmville mom, Crista Lovelace says “There’s too many of them that they’re trying to push lately, and I feel like they’re fast-tracking too much of this.”
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
ENC residents and ECU professor react to latest Federal Reserve rate hike.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate Wednesday three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. Although that number may not seem large it could have a major impact. “So I plan on going to dental school, so that’s even more student loans for me...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
Biden’s infrastructure lead sells hope
ELM CITY, N.C. — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But...
Temporary road closure in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council
RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
Lawsuit accuses WakeMed of collecting patient data and sending it to Facebook for marketing
APEX, N.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against WakeMed, claiming the hospital system gave sensitive patient information to Facebook for advertising purposes and financial gain. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a former patient, alleges that WakeMed transmitted nearly 500,000 of its patients' personal health information to Facebook...
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
