kisswtlz.com
Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
WNEM
Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996
A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fire at trailer in Mecosta Co.
A fire that burned a trailer in Mecosta County had “suspicious” evidence nearby, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
WNEM
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
Man who brought AR-15 to Saginaw gunfight, ended up shot by teen pleads guilty to gun charges
SAGINAW, MI — The day his trial was to begin, a Saginaw man accused of drawing an AR-15 in apartment complex gunfight two summers ago — only to be wounded himself — accepted a plea deal. Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, appeared before Saginaw...
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teen arrested after police find meth during traffic stop, officials say
CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan teenager was arrested after state troopers found methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, they said. Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled a car over around 12:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) for an equipment violation on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac.
abc12.com
kisswtlz.com
Child Suffers Possible Accidental Gunshot Wound in Bridgeport Township
Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy. Police responded to the Bavarian Inn Aprtments at 2826 Williamson around 12:20 a.m. Monday, October 31. They discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation suggests the wound was self-inflicted with an unsecured firearm. He was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
MSP: Boy on bike struck by hit-and-run driver near Howard City
Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a 15-year-old bicyclist near Howard City.
WNEM
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
