BBC
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
BBC
Stoke fan gets lifetime ban after sons run on pitch
A man who encouraged his two sons to run on to the pitch during a Stoke City game has been given a lifetime ban from their matches, the club said. The boys, aged 11 and 12, ran across the pitch in front of visiting fans during the closing stages of the team's home win against Sheffield United.
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes Needham Market can upset the odds against Burton Albion
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock knows all about big occasions. It is hard to imagine Manchester City were once in the third tier of English football - but that was the situation back in 1998-99. They were 2-0 down to Gillingham at Wembley in front of 76,000 fans in that...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte, a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year go. on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Branthwaite clause, Dele struggling, Kamada update
“It’s still a couple of weeks until the World Cup squad is announced. For me, it’s just head down, work hard, get ready to perform for this club, and we’ll see what happens.” - James Tarkowski is not letting talk about an England call-up ahead of the World Cup get to him. [EFC]
SB Nation
Match Preview: Huddersfield Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(24th) Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (16th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports via the red button and via Sunderland AFC - SAFC. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the...
BBC
Plymouth Argyle: 'Disgusting' chants about Adam Stansfield condemned
Plymouth Argyle have condemned "disgusting and tasteless" chants made by a small minority of supporters about former Exeter City striker Adam Stansfield during Monday's Devon derby. Footage shared online appears to show some fans singing about Stansfield, who died of cancer in 2010 aged 31. His son Jay is on...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp receives freedom of Liverpool honour
Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool "forever" as he received the freedom of the city. The Reds boss received the honour in a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old German is only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be...
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
‘We showed personality’: Lloris hails Spurs’ strength after win in Marseille
Hugo Lloris admitted that Tottenham made Antonio Conte suffer before they advanced into the Champions League last 16. With the manager in the stands following his red card against Sporting last week, Spurs were 1-0 down to Marseille at half-time and flirting with disaster. But they turned it around in the second half, Clément Lenglet’s equaliser giving them a foothold in the next round before Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s stoppage-time winner made sure they finished top of the group.
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach
Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
EXCLUSIVE: England cricket's racism trial is set to be held in PUBLIC this month as Michael Vaughan faces current England star Adil Rashid, who backed claims the Ashes-winning captain used racist language towards Azeem Rafiq while at Yorkshire
English cricket's racism trial is set to be held in public this month with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current leg spinner Adil Rashid in the witness box following a sensational ruling on Wednesday. Sportsmail has learned that the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] informed all parties on...
BBC
Beth Mead: England forward says holding World Cup in Qatar is 'disappointing'
England forward Beth Mead has said it is "disappointing" that the men's World Cup is being held in Qatar. Mead, who is openly gay, does not think the Gulf state is the "right place" for the tournament to be staged. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral...
BBC
Chris Wright: Leicestershire fast bowler signs new deal
Leicestershire seam bowler Chris Wright has signed a new one-year deal with the county. The 37-year-old's contract keeps him at Grace Road for a fifth season, having arrived from Warwickshire in 2019. Wright has claimed 154 wickets in all formats for Leicestershire and has amassed 540 first-class victims during his...
The Champions League group stage is over, and it got pretty weird along the way
After some emphatic wins and bizarre scenes, we’re down to the final 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The group stage concluded on Wednesday, with late goals on matchday six impacting the status of several teams. In the end, the Premier League and Bundesliga each saw their four representatives advance, with three more knockout round qualifiers from Serie A, two from Portugal, and one each from Spain and Belgium. Next Monday, November 7, UEFA will conduct the round of 16 draw at 6:00am Eastern, with the following two pools: Group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Group runners-up:...
The Football Association express concern over 'incessant' Hillsborough-related chanting after Labour MP Ian Byrne - himself a survivor of the 1989 disaster - wrote to the Premier League demanding action over the 'weekly occurrence' of offensive songs
The Football Association has expressed concern over the rise in frequency of offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster. Labour MP Ian Byrne, himself a survivor of the 1989 tragedy, said in a letter to the Premier League last week that such chants had now become 'incessant', and a 'weekly occurrence' at games involving Liverpool.
