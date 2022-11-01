After some emphatic wins and bizarre scenes, we’re down to the final 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The group stage concluded on Wednesday, with late goals on matchday six impacting the status of several teams. In the end, the Premier League and Bundesliga each saw their four representatives advance, with three more knockout round qualifiers from Serie A, two from Portugal, and one each from Spain and Belgium. Next Monday, November 7, UEFA will conduct the round of 16 draw at 6:00am Eastern, with the following two pools: Group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Group runners-up:...

23 HOURS AGO