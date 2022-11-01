ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
natureworldnews.com

Unusual Black and Deep-Sea Coral Could Thrive in Warm Temperatures, Scientists Find

Corals live in cold waters in the ocean. The rising water temperatures due to climate change could also impact many corals. However, scientists discovered in explorations that a black and deep-sea coral could live in warm temperatures; a discovery that could also look into the potential of corals to live in warm waters.
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Daily Mail

Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
HALEIWA, HI
Salon

What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Underwater Showdown: Brawl Between Dozens of Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Near the US-Canada Border

A horrific widespread battle involving hostile orcas and a duo of defending humpback whales was reportedly found by whale watchers along the US-Canada demarcation line. As per Live Science accounts, the heated confrontation lasted a few hours and involved bursting, tail-slapping, attacking flippers, as well as loud speech patterns audible from beyond the exterior. However, it is unknown which subspecies emerged triumphant.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Diver Nearly Jumps Into Mouth of Massive Tiger Shark

While preparing to enter the ocean off Haleiwa, Hawaii, a diving expert narrowly evaded being bitten by a tiger shark. On Wednesday, cameras were rolling as marine researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into murky, shark-infested waters on the island of Oahu. This came after Ramsey spotted a shark bumping into plastic pollution, theDaily Mail reports.
HALEIWA, HI
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Simplemost

A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach

Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
a-z-animals.com

See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video

See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video. Two giants of the marine mammal world are orcas and humpback whales. Thanks to some incredible footage captured off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, we get to see just how these whales would face off in the wild. While these two whales don’t often get into fights with each other, both are formidable and can take a stand to show dominance when needed.
MARYLAND STATE

