The world's largest whales likely consume about 10,000,000 pieces of microplastic every day off California's coast, study finds
The largest animals on Earth are having their health jeopardized by some of the smallest manmade objects. A new study found that filter-feeding baleen whales off of the California coast are ingesting millions of pieces of microplastics every day – a consumption that could be toxic. Plastic pollution is...
natureworldnews.com
Unusual Black and Deep-Sea Coral Could Thrive in Warm Temperatures, Scientists Find
Corals live in cold waters in the ocean. The rising water temperatures due to climate change could also impact many corals. However, scientists discovered in explorations that a black and deep-sea coral could live in warm temperatures; a discovery that could also look into the potential of corals to live in warm waters.
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - As Earth's largest animals, blue whales are mighty big eaters, gulping tons of food each day. They also now are ingesting huge amounts of plastic, according to scientists, due to the alarming volume of tiny particles of pollution choking the oceans.
California study reveals whales eat up to 10 million microplastics a day
A new study has revealed the staggering amount of plastic consumed by whales.
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
studyfinds.org
‘Serial’ killer whales return to slaughter great white sharks in never-before-seen video
GANSBAAI, South Africa — Halloween is fast approaching, and a group of killer whales are making their own horror movie in the waters near South Africa. In the first video of its kind, researchers have documented a group of orcas hunting down and killing a great white shark. While...
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ohmymag.co.uk
This unusual sea creature is worth $3,000 and fishermen risk their lives to hunt them
Have you seen what a sea cucumber looks like? It might not be a common cuisine dish in many countries, however, it's one of the best-selling seafood items in the Asian market. The sea cucumber is a type of large aquatic slug consisting of a mouth attached to a worm-like body.
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
The Daily South
Pink Meanies, A New Species Of Jellyfish With 70-Foot Tentacles, Washing Up In Florida And Alabama
Beachgoers are being advised to watch where they step along the Gulf Coast. Purple flags are flying from Fort Morgan, Alabama, to Panama City, Florida, due to the presence of a frightful new species of jellyfish known as pink meanies. Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones told WPMI...
natureworldnews.com
Underwater Showdown: Brawl Between Dozens of Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Near the US-Canada Border
A horrific widespread battle involving hostile orcas and a duo of defending humpback whales was reportedly found by whale watchers along the US-Canada demarcation line. As per Live Science accounts, the heated confrontation lasted a few hours and involved bursting, tail-slapping, attacking flippers, as well as loud speech patterns audible from beyond the exterior. However, it is unknown which subspecies emerged triumphant.
WATCH: Diver Nearly Jumps Into Mouth of Massive Tiger Shark
While preparing to enter the ocean off Haleiwa, Hawaii, a diving expert narrowly evaded being bitten by a tiger shark. On Wednesday, cameras were rolling as marine researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into murky, shark-infested waters on the island of Oahu. This came after Ramsey spotted a shark bumping into plastic pollution, theDaily Mail reports.
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Watch a Giant Humpback Whale Nearly Launch Itself On Top of a Fishing Boat
Several fishermen recently had one hell of an experience off the coast of New Jersey. While fishing in an 18-foot boat, Zach Piller and his father witnessed a 50-foot humpback whale breach nearly on top of the boat. A viral video shows the close encounter, which happened in early October.
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach
Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
a-z-animals.com
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video. Two giants of the marine mammal world are orcas and humpback whales. Thanks to some incredible footage captured off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, we get to see just how these whales would face off in the wild. While these two whales don’t often get into fights with each other, both are formidable and can take a stand to show dominance when needed.
Phys.org
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters, and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you're in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple...
