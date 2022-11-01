Read full article on original website
The Christian home-schooling world that shaped Dan Cox
It was the spring of 2015, years before Cox would be elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, let alone win the Republican nomination for governor. Cox was an all-but-unknown lawyer. The figure whose endorsement would one day propel his political fortunes - Donald Trump - was still weeks away from announcing his first presidential run.
Port Arthur pollution fight shows how Texas blocks citizen protests
When pollution is at its worst in Port Arthur, brownish-gray smog covers the sky and the smell of chemicals burns the noses and throats of residents. John Beard, an environmental advocate who grew up in the town and used to work in local refineries, is one of many residents who suffer from lung and respiratory issues he blames on the town’s poor air quality.
In one last jab at Lamont in CT governor race, Stefanowski appears with fired health commissioner
With five days to go until Election Day, Bob Stefanowksi, Republican candidate for governor, made a last-ditch effort to criticize Gov. Ned Lamont and his leadership, convening a press conference with Lamont’s former public health commissioner who has accused the governor and his administration of discriminatory treatment. Renee Coleman-Mitchell,...
Democrats count on huge Black turnout, but has the party delivered in return?
NORCROSS, Ga. - It was a Wednesday morning, early voting sites were open across the state of Georgia, and Darlena Slate was heading to the Pinckneyville Community Center to cast her ballot. But before voting, she stopped at a nearby restaurant to talk about the stakes this year and the implications for Black Americans.
