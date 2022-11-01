ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man accused of running over woman Halloween morning

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKiRQ_0iuUSdDe00

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and ran over a woman amid an argument. Jesus Munoz Becerra, 24, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and Escaping Custody.

According to court records, around 2:00 a.m. on October 31, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bar in the 14000 block of W University Boulevard after a security guard at World Center Antojitos and Cantina called 911. The guard told deputies he saw a woman and two men arguing with the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe; a few minutes later the guard said he saw the Tahoe on top of the woman and stated that the driver of that SUV, identified as Becerra, hit the woman as he tried to drive away.

The guard then handcuffed Becerra because he was trying to leave the scene. When an ECSO deputy placed Becerra in a patrol car, he reportedly jumped out of the car and ran. Becerra was eventually caught but refused to walk back to the patrol car on his own and following a brief struggle, Bacerra reportedly knocked a deputy to the ground, injuring her hand and knee.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash and said that Bacerra, who allegedly smelled of alcohol and spoke with slurred words, told them that the woman jumped in front of his vehicle as he was trying to leave.

Becerra was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning; his bond has not yet been set. Court records did not state what injuries the victim suffered in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 7

squeak wiley
1d ago

he knocked a deputy to the ground while handcuffed definitely need to get these deputies in shape just because you are a round shape does not mean that you're in shape he was in handcuffs for God's sakes get your act together ECSD

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man with known bloodborne illness accused of biting OPD officer

ODESSA, Texas  (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he was accused of biting a police officer despite knowing he has an illness that can be transmitted through blood.  According to an affidavit, Ernesto Salas, 49, was taken to Medical Center Hospital on October 16 for reasons that were not revealed in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County man accused of shooting wife’s car amid argument

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly shot his wife’s work vehicle multiple times amid an argument. Mario Avila, 43, has been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.  According to court records, on October 29, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Murder suspect arrested again, accused of violating bond conditions

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Shemar Harrington, 21, was rearrested October 31 after Judge Denn Whalen issued an order to revoke his bond. District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said the order came down after Harrington was accused of violating the conditions of that bond. Harrington was originally arrested May 29 after he allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Erika Pena. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested following disturbance at Midland hotel

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted a man and a police officer following a disturbance at a local hotel. Alazay Mancha, 23, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Peace Officer.  According to court documents, on October 27, officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after allegedly following off duty officer out of local bar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after allegedly confronting, and following, an off-duty Midland Police officer out of a local bar. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Obstruction or Retaliation, Failure to Identify, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also taken into custody on two […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after […]
MIDLAND, TX
koxe.com

31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck

A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates deadly crash on I-20

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Tuesday night. According to OPD, at approximately 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a major accident in the 6000 Block of east I-20. Investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of stealing boots

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 19, the man pictured below entered Cavander’s Boot City and stole clothes and a pair of work boots valued at $340. Investigators said the suspect is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene.  According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman, 26, accused of attacking elderly boyfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend.  Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 11:50 PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fatal accident along the 6000 Block of East I-20. According to the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a trailer was traveling Eastbound in the 6000 block of E I-20.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for vandalism suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle.  According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

5-vehicle crash on I-20 leaves 2 injured

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A five-car wreck on I-20, near mile marker 127, slowed traffic and left two people injured Tuesday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information shows that a truck tractor with trailer was traveling eastbound on I-20 when it rear-ended a Ford F-150, forcing it into the center median.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy