ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, TX

If Bubba Wallace Was Truly Sorry for His Actions, He Wouldn’t Suggest NASCAR Treated Him Unfairly

By Jared Turner
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

On Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway, Bubba Wallace spoke with reporters for the first time since his one-race suspension for deliberately wrecking Kyle Larson on October 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,

The session lasted all of four minutes, but that was plenty enough time for one thing to be abundantly clear: Wallace isn’t truly sorry for his actions at Las Vegas, where he intentionally clipped Larson in the right-rear quarter panel, sending Larson’s car barreling head-first toward the wall at a rate of speed that could’ve killed the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

How can we be so sure that Wallace isn’t genuinely remorseful? Well, just consider the following comment, which was part of a full transcript of Wallace’s comments that Toyota Racing PR made available to media members shortly after his session.

“I mean, I totally accept the penalty and the repercussions that come from my actions. I talked to [Steve] O’Donnell and I talked to [Steve] Phelps, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m good with being the example if we can keep this consistent moving forward,’ because it’s happened multiple times this year and it’s something that may continue to happen for other drivers down the road,’” Wallace said, recalling a conversation he had with NASCAR’s chief operating officer and NASCAR’s president.

Then Wallace continued: “I definitely learned my lesson, but we have to be consistent with this no matter if it’s here at Martinsville or if it’s at Daytona or Talladega. We have to keep it consistent across the board and across the series. That was the conversation. It was a good conversation.”


It’s nice to know that Wallace walked away feeling like he’d had a “good” conversation with two of NASCAR’s top executives. In all reality, there’s no way Phelps, O’Donnell, or anyone else, for that matter, could really take his aforementioned comment seriously. Up next, I’ll explain why.

Bubba Wallace somehow expects NASCAR to treat all payback the same across the board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx0vf_0iuUSAoh00
Bubba Wallace during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

One of the biggest problems with Bubba Wallace’s “ we have to be consistent with this ” plea is that it’s complete and utter nonsense to suggest that NASCAR feel obligated moving forward to suspend every driver who ever retaliates on the race track.

In virtually every race that’s been held on a short track in NASCAR’s 74-year history, it’s safe to say that at least one driver bumped into another driver as payback for earlier contact.

If you suspend every driver who ever rubs another car intentionally, you might as well go ahead and suspend the entire field and cancel the NASCAR season while you’re at it. Heck, go ahead and just end the sport altogether because everyone — and I do mean everyone — is going to be guilty of this at some point.

But to hear Wallace tell it, any driver who retaliates under any circumstances should now be suspended. Institute a rule like this — let’s just call it the “Bubba Wallace Rule,” why not? — and drivers are literally going to be afraid to race each other out of fear that any move they make on the track might be deemed by NASCAR as retaliatory.

To suggest that NASCAR treat each and every instance of payback the same way is pure ignorance and wishful thinking on Wallace’s part. NASCAR knows it can’t do this — and rest assured, it never will.

Bubba Wallace fails to understand why his move on Kyle Larson was judged more harshly than others

Another fallacy in Bubba Wallace’s thinking about retaliation is his apparent belief that what he did to Kyle Larson was no worse than any other move we’ve seen this season. That’s simply not the case, however.

Sure, plenty of drivers have wrecked other drivers — in some cases, deliberately. But this was the first time in a long time we’ve seen a driver take the forbidden hard left into another vehicle’s quarter panel. This almost never happens for the simple reason that drivers know it’s off-limits and will land them in major hot water with the sanctioning body. So, they refrain from it 99.9 percent of the time.

The last time it happened — and was clearly intentional — was in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011, and the combatants were Kyle Busch and Ron Hornaday Jr. Upset about contact under green moments earlier, Busch used the dreaded left hook on Hornaday under caution, sending Hornaday’s truck slamming head-first into the wall.

The result? NASCAR parked Busch for the rest of the race and weekend, meaning he was unable to compete in the next day’s Xfinity Series race or Sunday’s Cup Series race.

So, no, NASCAR didn’t unfairly suspend Wallace . The move he made on Larson is almost non-existent these days because drivers know the result of such an action won’t be in their favor.

Bubba Wallace doesn’t comprehend the difference between short-track retaliation and high-speed revenge

Now for Bubba Wallace’s demand for consistent rulings on retaliation “no matter if it’s here at Martinsville or if it’s at Daytona or Talladega.” Have you ever heard anything more ludicrous than this?

To compare someone running into someone at 65 miles per hour (the average speed through the corners at Martinsville) to plowing into someone at 200 miles per hour (the average speed through the corners at Daytona and Talladega) is comparing apples to oranges if I’ve ever heard it.

No reasonable NASCAR executive, fan, or driver is going to agree with this take. Everyone — except, apparently, Wallace — understands that what’s considered kosher at some types of tracks isn’t viewed the same at others.

But you can’t outlaw drivers retaliating at Martinsville just because retaliation is a big no-no at Talladega or Daytona or, yes, Las Vegas, where Wallace carried out his act of aggression again Kyle Larson at around 160 mph. In short, NASCAR can’t apply a one-size-fits-all approach to drivers retaliating because not all acts of retaliation put other drivers at risk. Wallace’s did, hence his suspension. But he seemingly doesn’t understand this, either.

Here’s a thought: Maybe instead of giving NASCAR recommendations on how to officiate races in the future, Bubba Wallace should focus on cleaning up Bubba Wallace. And actually being genuinely regretful about his actions toward Larson.

RELATED: Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally

If Wallace was sincere about taking responsibility for what he did, he would’ve left it at that. But instead, he turned the focus to NASCAR and how the sanctioning body — in his mind, at least — needs to do a better job at making sure all situations involving retaliation are handled in the exact same fashion. No exceptions whatsoever. Yeah, right.

Considering this is never going to happen, nor should it, Wallace is left with two choices: He can either admit that NASCAR ruled completely fairly in the situation at Las Vegas and go on about his life, or he can go on claiming that he was treated unfairly.

I hope for his sake that he’ll choose the former option. Otherwise, he probably needs to find another line of work.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post If Bubba Wallace Was Truly Sorry for His Actions, He Wouldn’t Suggest NASCAR Treated Him Unfairly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 199

Clay Eller
5d ago

Instead of Canceling Nascar Racing altogether was his comment. Why with an attitude like his. Why don't we just cancel Bubba instead and then everything will be good to go....

Reply(3)
190
AmericanMade
5d ago

There is one in every crowd. In Nascar Bubba is the one. He is mad at himself because he knows he isnt at the same level as other drivers so he trys to cover by playing the race card and wrecking others. He is giving Nascar a bad name. Another is the Gibbs spoiled punk. They both need to go before they kill someone.

Reply(1)
129
Shane Shippy
5d ago

how dare him even trying. he got off lucky. should been kicked out of NASCAR . NASCAR too scared to do it. he just got a slap on the wrist.

Reply
100
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs

There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
FOX Sports

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, part-time driver for Petty GMS Racing

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Jimmie Johnson will return to NASCAR next season, not just as a part-time driver. He will be a part-owner as well. Johnson announced Friday that he has invested in Petty GMS Racing and will run select races as part of what he hopes is an overall eight-to-10 race schedule that also could include an occasional IndyCar or sports car race.
102.5 The Bone

Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious

Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
racer.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports confirms Chevy switch, driver lineup for 2023

Kyle Busch Motorsports has confirmed that it will field two full-time Chevrolet trucks next season in the Craftsman Truck Series. Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 Chevrolet. Purdy, who will wrap up his tenure with Hattori Racing in Friday night’s season finale, has signed a multiyear deal with the organization.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

217K+
Followers
33K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy