Lucky numbers? These are the most drawn numbers in Powerball

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The estimated jackpot for Powerball is $1 billion. According to Powerball itself, it’s only the second time in 30 years that’s ever happened. The last time was in January 2016. Based on the common numbers in drawings below, do your lucky numbers have a shot?

The last set of winning Powerball numbers were pulled on Oct. 29.

19

31

40

46

57

23 (The red ball)

According to Lotto Numbers, a site which tracks Powerball stats over time , Powerball’s most common winning numbers from 2015 to 2022 have been:

61

32

63

21

69

23

36

62

39

59

20

37

27

3

53

10

28

6

Currently, the jackpot is set for a three-times multiplier. Now, six numbers and a whole bunch of luck stand between players and a life-changing fortune.

Each number in the Lotto Numbers list has been drawn at least 63 times or more. Still, it’ll take some luck to win the big haul. While the estimated jackpot is $1 billion, winners won’t take home all of that cash.

Instead, lottery players who get lucky enough to take it home will have to choose how they cash out, then they can figure out how much they’ll actually end up with.

For ambitious winners who want to have it all, immediately, the lump sum option means they’ll owe the federal government a 37% tax. Powerball puts the estimated jackpot’s cash value at $497.3 million, already less than half of the $1 billion on the ticket.

After the 37% federal tax for any income over $500,000, winners would take home $313.3 million, roughly.

The other payout option is the annuity, where winners get a portion of the winnings every year for 30 years. Lottery tracking site USAMega put together an estimate on the annuities based on the current jackpot, showing that by the end of 30 years, winners who pick the annual route will end up with $519.16 million after taxes, for Floridians.

The site notes that their estimate “shows the final federal and state tax burdens each year, not the amount initially withheld by the lottery.”

The State of Florida does not charge a tax on income.

Year Gross Payment Federal Taxes State Taxes Net Payment 1 $12,376,795 $4,542,369 $0 $7,834,426 2 $12,995,635 $4,771,340 $0 $8,224,295 3 $13,645,416 $5,011,759 $0 $8,633,657 4 $14,327,688 $5,264,199 $0 $9,063,488 5 $15,044,071 $5,529,261 $0 $9,514,810 6 $15,796,275 $5,807,577 $0 $9,988,698 7 $16,586,089 $6,099,808 $0 $10,486,281 8 $17,415,394 $6,406,651 $0 $11,008,743 9 $18,286,163 $6,728,835 $0 $11,557,328 10 $19,200,471 $7,067,129 $0 $12,133,342 11 $20,160,495 $7,422,338 $0 $12,738,157 12 $21,168,520 $7,795,307 $0 $13,373,213 13 $22,226,946 $8,186,925 $0 $14,040,021 14 $23,338,293 $8,598,124 $0 $14,740,170 15 $24,505,208 $9,029,882 $0 $15,475,326 16 $25,730,468 $9,483,228 $0 $16,247,240 17 $27,016,991 $9,959,242 $0 $17,057,750 18 $28,367,841 $10,459,056 $0 $17,908,785 19 $29,786,233 $10,983,861 $0 $18,802,372 20 $31,275,545 $11,534,907 $0 $19,740,638 21 $32,839,322 $12,113,504 $0 $20,725,818 22 $34,481,288 $12,721,032 $0 $21,760,256 23 $36,205,353 $13,358,935 $0 $22,846,417 24 $38,015,620 $14,028,734 $0 $23,986,885 25 $39,916,401 $14,732,023 $0 $25,184,377 26 $41,912,221 $15,470,477 $0 $26,441,745 27 $44,007,832 $16,245,853 $0 $27,761,979 28 $46,208,223 $17,059,998 $0 $29,148,226 29 $48,518,635 $17,914,850 $0 $30,603,785 30 $50,944,567 $18,812,445 $0 $32,132,122 Total $822,300,002 $303,139,649 $0 $519,160,350 (Source: USAMega)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.