Jackson, MS

Man wanted after Mississippi woman dies from burn injuries

By Kaitlin Howell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for a homicide suspect after a woman died from burn injuries.

Police said Leslie Brooks was severely burned on September 1, 2022, during a domestic altercation on W. Ash Street.

According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Brooks’ boyfriend, 62-year-old Clarence O’Reilly, was arrested on September 9 and charged with aggravated assault (domestic). He was released on bond.

On October 17, Brooks died due to her injuries at a Georgia burn center. Hearn said O’Reilly’s charge has been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

If anyone has information about O’Reilly’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.

