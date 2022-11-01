Man wanted after Mississippi woman dies from burn injuries
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for a homicide suspect after a woman died from burn injuries.
Police said Leslie Brooks was severely burned on September 1, 2022, during a domestic altercation on W. Ash Street.
According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Brooks’ boyfriend, 62-year-old Clarence O’Reilly, was arrested on September 9 and charged with aggravated assault (domestic). He was released on bond.
On October 17, Brooks died due to her injuries at a Georgia burn center. Hearn said O’Reilly’s charge has been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.
On October 17, Brooks died due to her injuries at a Georgia burn center. Hearn said O'Reilly's charge has been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

If anyone has information about O'Reilly's whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.
