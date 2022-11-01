Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Revised Plans for Cortlandt MOD Projects Unveiled
Town officials and residents who live in the neighborhood near New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202 in Cortlandt were presented last week with different alternatives for two projects in the proposed Medical Oriented District, or MOD. Representatives for Evergreen Manor and Gyrodyne appeared at a work session at...
Slater’s Proposed 2023 Yorktown Budget Reduces Taxes
In what could be his final budget as the town’s chief executive, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater unveiled a proposed 2023 spending plan last week that reduces property taxes, while also enhancing public safety. Under a tentative $65.4 million budget outlined during a press conference Oct. 28 at police headquarters,...
Becker Continues Cortlandt Tradition of Minimal Tax Hike
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker delivered a proposed 2023 budget Oct. 28 that calls for a minimal 1% tax increase for three-quarter of town residents. “I am very proud of our proposed budget that continues to take into consideration how important a low...
Pothole-riddled road in Mount Vernon under construction
DPW Commissioner Damani Bush says this is the first step in what's expected to be a long process of getting Warwick Avenue repaved.
Vacant Orangetown Conference Center to Be Acquired Through Eminent Domain
Orangetown has been waiting two years for the Chinese company, HNA Group, to sign an agreement with a developer after years of vacancy. The 106-acre Palisades hotel and conference center on Route 9W was purchased for $60 million in 2016 by HNA Training Center NY LLC. In 2018, HNA put the property on the market. In 2019, Brooklyn-based Vasco Ventures was going to purchase the property for $40 million, but the deal fell through, with Vasco Ventures leaving an $8 million down payment. In 2021, HNA Group announced bankruptcy.
Mount Kisco Celebrates New Sports Courts and Two Cultures
Last Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside, and community members in Mount Kisco had extra reason to celebrate. The village unveiled its latest recreation enhancements, opening a new bocce court and volleyball court at Leonard Park that represented more than new surfaces for residents to play on. It...
Hildenbrand in New Castle, Smith in Cortlandt in Special Elections
Over the past month, since the controversy about the resignation of now-former councilwoman Tara Kassal, there has been plenty of political sniping in New Castle. Councilman Christian Hildenbrand, who was appointed in January following another board vacancy by the Unite New Castle ticket, is facing last year’s unsuccessful Democratic supervisor Holly McCall. The winner will serve the final three years of the unexpired term.
Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board
I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
Mt. Kisco Man Preps for Flight of a Lifetime With Vet Father
This column first appeared as a segment in our daily Examiner+ email newsletter. Anyone involved with civic life in Mt. Kisco almost certainly knows Mike McNamee and Mike’s wife, Bridget. Bridget and Mike McNamee are the people who shoot their hands up first any time there’s a need for...
Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency
Election Day is fast approaching, and this year, for the first time in over 25 years, New Yorkers have an Environmental Bond Act on the ballot to consider. After voting for candidates, I urge readers to turn their ballots over and vote Yes on Proposition 1: The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
Pizzeria On Route 202 In Cortlandt Manor Permanently Closes
A Northern Westchester pizzeria has closed its doors. Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies in Cortlandt Manor had its last day in business on Monday, Oct. 10, the owners reported. The restaurant was located at 3525 Crompond Road. "We kindly thank you for your loyal patronage over the years," the owners...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Two candidates with military experience vie for West Point's congressional district
"Yes. No. No excuse," Rep. Pat Ryan says into the camera to start his campaign ad, standing before a panoramic image of the Hudson River with the granite buildings of the U.S. Military Academy towering above it. "I'm Pat Ryan, and at West Point those are the only answers for...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Police Blotter, November 1 – November 7, 2022, Print Edition
Oct 25: A business owner reported at 10:41 a.m. that more than $9,000 in fraudulent checks have been written against his account. His bank is investigating and asked him to report the matter to police. Oct. 25: A Beverly Road resident reported a possible “paving scam” at a neighbor’s residence...
New Square Endorses Hochul and Maloney
The Village of New Square has decided to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Patrick Maloney in the upcoming elections. The endorsement was publicized this morning. Yesterday, leading rabbanim in Boro Park came out with their unequivocal support of Lee Zeldin. The kehillos include Boro Park’s largest communities, Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45.
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
