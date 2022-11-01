Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO